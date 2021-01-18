UK print subscribers can get three issues for £5! Plus, there are special digital and overseas offers

January Sale: Big savings on Rugby World magazine

Here’s something to break you out of the January blues – a host of Rugby World subscription offers. Whether you’re in the UK or overseas, looking for the print edition or the digital issue, there are big savings on Rugby World magazine. Here are the details…

UK PRINT SUBSCRIBERS

Take out a subscription to Rugby World magazine right now and you can get three issues for £5. Then it’s just £22.99 every six months – a saving of 30%.

You’ll enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue.

OVERSEAS PRINT SUBSCRIBERS

We have a special offer for those outside the UK – get three issues of Rugby World for just $3/€3 when you take out a subscription, then you’ll save 30% on the regular price going forward.

DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS

Prefer to download Rugby World magazine direct to your device? You can get 12 issues for £12/$12/€12 when you take out a one-year digital subscription.

Whatever subscription you take out, you get all this great content…

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Exclusive player access

Rugby World magazine takes you closer to the game’s biggest stars than ever before with our exclusive interviews. Our journalists get the players’ views on the major issues in rugby and find out what drives them to succeed as well as what makes them tick off the pitch. We bring you the detail you want to know, be that discovering how players are improving their game or taking to the skies with those who also have pilot’s licences.

Behind-the-scenes insight

Readers get the detail they crave as we go behind the scenes to get the inside story on what goes on in the team environment. We also have technical insight from coach Sean Holley, who analyses teams and players as well as providing advice on what your club could do. Professional players offer tips on specific facets of the game that you can employ, too, while ‘The Secret Player’ gives eye-opening detail on life as a pro.

Hard-hitting opinion

With myriad talking points in the sport, Rugby World delivers the story behind the news. Our comprehensive investigations highlight all sides of the big issues and top-quality columnists like Stuart Barnes, Stephen Jones and Mark Evans give their verdict on rugby’s hot topics, from the salary cap to selection. We also provide a platform for players and readers to share their opinions on the latest happenings in the game.

Here are all the details of these Rugby World subsciption offers – just follow the link and make the relevant selections depending on the type of subscription you want.

These offers end at 10am on 31 January 2021.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.