There are loads of ways to watch international rugby’s newest tournament – including several ways to watch for FREE.

The first-ever Nations Championship lands in the northern hemisphere this weekend. Six matches are heading your way across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and there are options to watch every one for FREE.

So far, South Africa and New Zealand are setting the pace with 100% records, while Fiji and Italy are the only teams still looking for their first wins. In terms of the battle between the hemispheres it’s honours even, with both north and south having claimed nine victories so far.

Round 4 kicks off on Friday night, when Ireland host Argentina at the Aviva Stadium. Then there’s a packed Saturday, with Italy v South Africa, Scotland v New Zealand, Wales v Japan and France v Fiji. The curtain comes down on the weekend at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Sunday afternoon, when England face Australia.

The good news is that you can watch every single second as it happens, and – even better – Nations Championship live streams are available for FREE if you live in the UK, Ireland or France.

Below we’ve rounded up details of how to watch the Nations Championship 2026 wherever you are in the world – including details of how you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services if you’re travelling overseas right now.

Quick Guide

– Nations Championship Northern Series dates: 6-29 November, 2026

– Nations Championship broadcasters: ITV (UK), Virgin Media (Ireland), TF1 (France), SuperSport (South Africa), Stan Sport (Australia), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), Wowow (Japan)

– Nations Championship FREE Streams: ITVX, Virgin Media Play, TF1+, RugbyPass TV

– Watch Nations Championship from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch for FREE: Nations Championship free streams

Viewers in the UK, Ireland and France can enjoy the Nations Championship action for free.

In the UK , you can watch every Nations Championship game on ITV ’s TV channels and the ITVX streaming service. Games featuring Wales are also available with Welsh language commentary on S4C, BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic.

you can watch every Nations Championship game on ’s TV channels and the streaming service. Games featuring Wales are also available with Welsh language commentary on S4C, BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic. In Ireland, Nations Championship live streams for every game will be available on Virgin Media Play . Most matches will also be available on terrestrial channel Virgin Media One .

Nations Championship live streams for every game will be available on . Most matches will also be available on terrestrial channel . In France, free broadcaster TF1 has the exclusive rights to show Nations Championship matches. Every fixture will be on streaming service TF1+, with most matches also aired on broadcast channels TF1, TMC or TFX.

How to watch the Nations Championship from anywhere

Being abroad doesn’t have to stop you watching the Nations Championship. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream Nations Championship 2026 matches as if you were at home. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

What Nations Championship 2026 games are on TV this weekend?

Round 4

Friday 6 November 2026

Ireland v Argentina

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Saturday 7 November 2026

Italy v South Africa

Allianz Stadium, Turin

Kick-off: 11.40am GMT / 12.40pm CET / 1.40pm SAST / 10.40pm AEDT / 12.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 6.40am ET / 3.40am PT

Kick-off: Scotland v New Zealand

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 3.10pm CET / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT



Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 3.10pm CET / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT Wales v Japan

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 4.40am PT



Principality Stadium, Cardiff France v Fiji

Groupama Stadium, Lyon

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT



Sunday 8 November

England v Australia

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 4.10pm CET / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

How to watch Nations Championship 2026 in the UK

In the UK, ITV has exclusive rights to every Nations Championship 2026 game.

All of the matches will be available on the ITVX streaming service, as well as the broadcaster’s terrestrial channels.

This weekend:

Ireland v Argentina, Italy v South Africa, Scotland v New Zealand, Wales v Japan, France v Fiji and England v Australia will all be on ITV1.

ITVX is free to use, but you’ll need to complete a short registration to access the service. You also require a valid TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

How to watch Nations Championship 2026 in Ireland

Free-to-air Virgin Media Television is showing every Nations Championship fixture on its Virgin Media Play streaming platform in Ireland.

This weekend, terrestrial channel Virgin Media One is also devoted to the rugby, meaning you can watch all six matches without touching your remote.

Virgin Media Play is free to use, but you do need to sign up to the service before you can access its content.

Watch Nations Championship 2026 in Australia

Down under? Nations Championship live streams for all 42 games are available through Stan Sport, which is also home to loads of other rugby action and Premier League and Champions League soccer.

It costs $20 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan (prices start at £9.99 a month).

Watch Nations Championship 2026: live stream from South Africa

Springboks fans will be hoping their side can add this new competition to their bulging trophy cabinet, and they can watch all the action on SuperSport.

SuperSport will be familiar to rugby fans in South Africa, with a host of other tournaments airing on the network. You can get SuperSport on your TV via DStv, or you can stream online.

There are various SuperSport packages available, so have a look at what works best for you.

US broadcaster for the 2026 Nations Championship

In countries where no broadcaster has snapped up Nations Championship rights – including the United States – you can watch Nations Championship games on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV.

It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can watch any of the action.

Live stream the Nations Championship from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the New Zealand rights to the Nations Championship, along with plenty more world-class sporting action – including All Blacks games and Premier League soccer.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Watch the Nations Championship in France

Free broadcaster TF1 has picked up the rights to the entire Nations Championship in France.

Every game will be available on the TF1+ streaming platform, with selected matches available across the broadcaster’s TV channels. This weekend:

Ireland v Argentina will be on TFX .

. Italy v South Africa and Wales v Japan will be on TMC .

. Scotland v New Zealand, France v Fiji and England v Australia will be on TF1.

Watch the Nations Championship in Italy

In Italy, 2026 Nations Championship games will air on Sky Sport Italia.

Sky Sport is a paid-for service available on satellite television and its own streaming platform.

Nations Championship live streams in Japan

The Nations Championship broadcaster in Japan is subscription service Wowow.

Nations Championship results so far

Round 1

Saturday 4 July 2026

New Zealand 34 v 32 France

One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch



One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch Japan 27 v 10 Italy

Tokyo Chichibuomiya Stadium, Tokyo



Tokyo Chichibuomiya Stadium, Tokyo Australia 31 v 33 Ireland

Allianz Stadium, Sydney



Allianz Stadium, Sydney Fiji 24 v 39 Wales

Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales



Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales South Africa 45 v 21 England

Ellis Park, Johannesburg



Ellis Park, Johannesburg Argentina 38 v 47 Scotland

Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba

Round 2

Saturday 11 July 2026

New Zealand 47 v 17 Italy

Hnry Stadium, Wellington

Hnry Stadium, Wellington Australia 26 v 42 France

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Japan 20 v 36 Ireland

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, Australia

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, Australia Fiji 8 v 73 England

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England South Africa 42 v 28 Scotland

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Argentina 35 v 21 Wales

Estadio San Juan de Bicentenario, San Juan

Saturday 18 July 2026

New Zealand 40 v 21 Ireland

Eden Park, Auckland

Eden Park, Auckland Japan 15 v 42 France

National Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

National Olympic Stadium, Tokyo Australia 57 v 10 Italy

HBF Park, Perth

HBF Park, Perth Fiji 17 v 33 Scotland

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland South Africa 43 v 0 Wales

Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban Argentina 24 v 31 England

Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero

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