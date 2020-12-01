Inspiration for festive treats for the rugby fans in your life
Rugby World Christmas Gift Guide
With the festive season fast approaching, Rugby World has put together a Christmas gift guide for fans of the oval ball. From pencil cases to pants, jerseys to jackets, there is plenty of inspiration below.
If you’re looking for reading options, check out our rundown of the best rugby books. We’ve also got guides to the best rugby boots and a look at different types of rugby kit.
Unique items from the Lewis Moody Foundation Christmas auction
This has been a tough year for charities, so in order to raise some much-needed funds the Lewis Moody Foundation is running a Christmas auction with lots like a Champagne brunch with the former England flanker, a guitar lesson with Jamie Roberts and a bread-baking session with Phil Vickery
Namesakes Rugby Ball 3D Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle
A 3D jigsaw puzzle that should be fun to put together and look good on the mantelpiece
British & Irish Lions Mentre Sponsor Ball
This ball, with durable rubber and performance grip, features Lions branding too
Macron Wales 20/21 Training Poly Singlet
Know a Welsh fan planning a New Year health kick? This vest could be ideal
Rugby ball pencil cases and washbags
William and Thomas Graves are turning old rugby balls into pencil cases and washbags, with profits going to the Wooden Spoon charity (they’ve already raised £1,500!)
British & Irish Lions Scarf
A subtle way to show your support for the best of Britain and Ireland
England Single Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set
There will be no doubting who the sleeper supports with this 100% cotton duvet set
Himozoo ‘Do Not Disturb I’m Watching Rugby’ Novelty Socks
These cotton socks come in a variety of colours so you can match them to the recipient’s team
Rugby World magazine subscription
The gift that keeps on giving! Exclusive interviews, hard-hitting opinions and behind-the-scenes insight delivered to their door every month
Ireland Bobble Hat
Ideal for staying warm on the sidelines – it’s also available in black and lime green
Marble Men’s Boxers Short
OddBalls, which donates its profits to charity, is known for its colourful designs, like these boxers. There are also ranges for women, teens and kids
Flock Bull Claret T-shirt
Phil Vickery’s Raging Bull brand is known for its heritage and quality. There are gifts galore on the site, including this T-shirt, or you can choose a gift voucher
Macron Scotland 20/21 FZ Padded Anthem Jacket
Show support for Scotland and stay warm with this insulated jacket
British & Irish Lions 2021 Classic Long-Sleeve Women’s Jersey
The iconic jersey in traditional form with white collar and cuffs
England Rugby English Rose Pocket Square
Charles Tyrwhitt has included several pocket squares as part of its England Rugby Supporter Collection, including this rose one
The January 2021 issue of Rugby World magazine, which is on sale now, also has a selection of Christmas gift ideas.
Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.