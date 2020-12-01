Inspiration for festive treats for the rugby fans in your life

Rugby World Christmas Gift Guide

With the festive season fast approaching, Rugby World has put together a Christmas gift guide for fans of the oval ball. From pencil cases to pants, jerseys to jackets, there is plenty of inspiration below.

If you’re looking for reading options, check out our rundown of the best rugby books. We’ve also got guides to the best rugby boots and a look at different types of rugby kit.

Unique items from the Lewis Moody Foundation Christmas auction

This has been a tough year for charities, so in order to raise some much-needed funds the Lewis Moody Foundation is running a Christmas auction with lots like a Champagne brunch with the former England flanker, a guitar lesson with Jamie Roberts and a bread-baking session with Phil Vickery

Namesakes Rugby Ball 3D Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle

A 3D jigsaw puzzle that should be fun to put together and look good on the mantelpiece

British & Irish Lions Mentre Sponsor Ball

This ball, with durable rubber and performance grip, features Lions branding too

Macron Wales 20/21 Training Poly Singlet

Know a Welsh fan planning a New Year health kick? This vest could be ideal

Rugby ball pencil cases and washbags

William and Thomas Graves are turning old rugby balls into pencil cases and washbags, with profits going to the Wooden Spoon charity (they’ve already raised £1,500!)

British & Irish Lions Scarf

A subtle way to show your support for the best of Britain and Ireland

England Single Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

There will be no doubting who the sleeper supports with this 100% cotton duvet set

Himozoo ‘Do Not Disturb I’m Watching Rugby’ Novelty Socks

These cotton socks come in a variety of colours so you can match them to the recipient’s team

Rugby World magazine subscription

The gift that keeps on giving! Exclusive interviews, hard-hitting opinions and behind-the-scenes insight delivered to their door every month

Ireland Bobble Hat

Ideal for staying warm on the sidelines – it’s also available in black and lime green

Marble Men’s Boxers Short

OddBalls, which donates its profits to charity, is known for its colourful designs, like these boxers. There are also ranges for women, teens and kids

Flock Bull Claret T-shirt

Phil Vickery’s Raging Bull brand is known for its heritage and quality. There are gifts galore on the site, including this T-shirt, or you can choose a gift voucher

Macron Scotland 20/21 FZ Padded Anthem Jacket

Show support for Scotland and stay warm with this insulated jacket

British & Irish Lions 2021 Classic Long-Sleeve Women’s Jersey

The iconic jersey in traditional form with white collar and cuffs

England Rugby English Rose Pocket Square

Charles Tyrwhitt has included several pocket squares as part of its England Rugby Supporter Collection, including this rose one

The January 2021 issue of Rugby World magazine, which is on sale now, also has a selection of Christmas gift ideas.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

