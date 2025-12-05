Watch the Champions Cup for free on YouTube with FloRugby’s Christmas giveaway

All 12 matches from the opening round of the 2025/2026 European Rugby Champions Cup are streaming live for free on FloRugby's YouTube channel.

There’s good news for rugby fans in North America as the 2025/2026 Champions Cup fires up this weekend, with FloRugby in a generous early-Christmas mood and offering up free streaming coverage of all the games.

FloRugby is the exclusive US and Canadian broadcaster of the Investec Champions Cup, which is rugby’s premier club competition, featuring the best sides from eight countries.

Every single game from this season’s tournament is streaming live on the platform, where subscriptions cost $29.99/month but with mega-savings on annual plans for $150/year – that’s effectively seven months free.

However, you can watch every single match in this weekend’s first round of fixtures totally free of charge, with FloRugby even offering them up on YouTube.

FloRugby is billing this as “The 12 Matches of Christmas,” giving away the freebies in a bid to boost interest and encourage fans to watch the rest of the competition.

To access the free live streams, simply head to the FloRugby YouTube channel and select the game you want to watch from the ‘live’ menu, the just click and play.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so the streams will only work if you’re in the US or Canada.

If you’re travelling away from North America at the moment, you can still access your usual streaming services as you would back home by using a VPN, which can alter your device’s digital location and bypass geo-restrictions.

The opening round of fixtures in the 2025/2026 Champions Cup are spread across Friday December 5, Saturday December 6, and Sunday, December 7. Here are the games and the links to each live stream.

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

