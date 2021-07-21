Amy Perrett on refereeing in the Olympics

Perrett and Neville have spoken of the pressures that come with being female referees in the men’s game, and the Australian is certain a byproduct of their success could be changed perceptions.

In the world of Trans-Tasman Super Rugby, Perrett is clearly enthused by the prospect of whistling Kiwi men’s teams. Then there’s a busy schedule, with the Sevens Series restarting post-Olympics and then a World Cup in the future.

But the Games is the big one. Should the Aussie women repeat their success of 2016, Perrett won’t get the chance to oversee a gold medal match – with a textbook answer, she says she didn’t mind because the last gold was such a boost for the sport in a country where rugby has so many market competitors. But hey, it would be incredible to oversee that match this time.

And amid the talk of pressure, she relaxes into the approach she has discovered, while focusing on one version of rugby at a time: “It’s just about enjoying myself – because that’s when I referee the best.”

