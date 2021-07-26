Dan Norton: “I’m enjoying the challenge of keeping the tally going”

“A lot of these boys have been playing for a number of years. We understand this is probably our last dance, with the Olympics. But at the same time it’s nice to look back on the last ten years, see where the sport’s come from and being involved in hallmark games, Olympics, World Cups, things of that nature. That’s amazing. Different team-mates have come and gone and just sharing those moments, having a few beers under the sun in different countries, makes this whole job so much more enjoyable.”

When it’s all done, he may look into athletic training and speed coaching, but it’s not time yet.

Then there’s an Olympics, representing Team GB again. Norton likes Tokyo’s vibe. But if it was possible and Covid wasn’t an issue, you still wouldn’t catch the wing with a karaoke mic in his hand. He says that some guys love a sing-song, with “Harry Glover” a willing front man. He adds: “I’d rather let them embarrass themselves. I’m filming it, ordering a few beers, enjoying it for what it is.”

Let someone else enjoy the limelight for a while. Smart.

This feature appeared in Rugby World earlier in the year. Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.