USA sevens star Martin Iosefo on his island upbringing

Since those days in 2014, both have become fixtures on the World Sevens circuit, with Olympic medals the goal. Asked what he’d change in sevens post-pandemic, the sevens centre wants to see a greater level of competition across the States, so two teams-worth of series-standard players can become six.

“We have a national club sevens competition. That’s great but there has to be a level above that, or improvement at all tiers, so we can draw more (talent). We need pools of players and to get families into it, parents involved and growing in the whole community.

“The competition level will grow. Then players’ development. It’ll draw more interest, with businesses and new partnership.”

Iosefo sees Major League Rugby growing – perhaps US sevens can do the same? The community is key. And success at the Olympic Games would be a massive boost.

