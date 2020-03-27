With no rugby we take a look at several ways you can stay fit during the lockdown.

How To Stay Fit During The Coronavirus Lockdown

The current worldwide coronavirus pandemic has meant that all elite level rugby has been suspended and a large number of matches and tournament have been postponed and/or cancelled.

This means that, just like us, the world’s top rugby players staying at home and only venturing out when necessary during this health crisis.

So how are people staying fit during the lockdown? Well here we have taken a look at just that with a collection of videos and tips.

In the video above former Canadian international and personal trainer Phil Mackenzie goes through a workout to help you stay fit during the quarantine and it should also help build muscle in your back, shoulders, arms as well as the core.

Alternatively he has also done a seven-day quarantine challenge video which you can watch below. If you do decide to try out the challenge make sure you tag Rugby World as well as Lean Squad on social media.

For more content and workouts from MacKenzie visit his website – lean-squad.com

Or you could go one step further and follow in the footsteps of Springbok Women’s captain Babalwa Latasha and do some squats!

Several England players both past and present took to social media to show you how they were working out.

First up is Red Roses star Vicky Fleetwood who has a variety of exercises for you to try out.

Jonny May has been doing some Nordic hamstring curls but perhaps this should only be done if you have strong windows!

James Haskell and his wife also did a couple workout as you can see below.

One of Haskell’s old clubs Wasps also put out some exercises for you to do in the garden.

England Rugby again put out a good body-weight workout.

Edinburgh rugby player Charlie Shiel found a new use for the microwave!

Coleraine Rugby Academy in Northern Ireland has set a challenge for all their players and parents to try. You can give it a go too.

And what about former Ospreys centre Ben John? Here is his weekly home work for you to try!

Let us know what you’ve been up to on social media.

