The Top 12 biggest rugby stadiums in the world

There are some iconic venues that have hosted incredible rugby union games over the years

There are some iconic rugby stadiums across the globe. They have played host to the best moments from the sport in front of thousands of fans.

But some venues can hold more supporters than others. It gets you wondering, which are the biggest rugby stadiums in the world? Here’s a list of the top 12 stadiums that regularly host rugby union games e.g. the likes of the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley have been excluded.

Read more: Six Nations history: Every Le Crunch men’s clash

Top 12 biggest rugby stadiums:

12. Kings Park Stadium, South Africa, Sharks

Capacity: 52,000

Kings Park Stadium is in Durban, South Africa and was built in 1958. When it was first built it only had a capacity of 12,000 but after some significant renovations it now holds 52,000.

The Sharks play at the stadium regularly but the ground has also been used for South Africa matches. One of the most famous was the 1995 Rugby World Cup semi-final when the Springboks beat France to reach the final for the first time.

The stadium has been known by various other names because of sponsorship deals. Previously it was called ABSA Stadium (between 2000 and 2010), Mr Price Kings Park Stadium (in 2011 and 2012), Growthpoint Kings Park (between 2013 and early 2017), and Jonsson Kings Park (between 2018 and 2021). Informally it is called the Shark Tank.

The ground has also been used for concerts for artists like Whitney Houston, Robbie Williams and Celine Dion.

Did you know? The Sharks have a 50-year lease on the stadium which will run out in 2056.

11. Suncorp Stadium, Australia, Queensland Reds

Capacity: 52,500

Suncorp Stadium is in Brisbane, Australia and is the main stadium for Super Rugby Pacific side Queensland Reds. It was built in 1914 and used to be called Land Park. Its name changed because of a sponsorship deal which was struck in 1994 by Queensland financial institution, Suncorp.

While the Wallabies have used the stadium, it has also hosted other sports and events, including several games from football’s 2023 Women’s World Cup. Men’s football and rugby league has also been played there.

It was redeveloped in the early 2000s to increase its capacity. Its thought the renovation cost 280 million Australia dollars (about £140m with today’s exchange rate).

The record attendance at the stadium was set at an Ed Sheeran concert as 59,185 fans attended the show during his ground-breaking tour across 2022 and 2023.

Did you know? The site was originally a cemetery until it was redeveloped in 1911.

10. Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Georgia, Georgia rugby teams

Capacity: 56,000

The Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena is in Tbilisi, Georgia and it is the biggest stadium that the Georgian men’s team use. They also play at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium (27,223) and Avchala Stadium (their training base, 2,000).

The ground was first built in 1976 and was renovated in 2006. It is also the home of the Georgian football team and Dinamo Tbilisi, a Georgian club and has around 52 executive suites.

The stadium is the largest stadium in the country. When Georgia was a part of the Soviet Union, the ground was the third-largest stadium in the entire nation. At that time, in the late 1970s, the stadium had a capacity of around 76,000.

Did you know: The stadium is named after the famous Georgian football player Boris Paichadze. He played for and went on to manage Dinamo Tbilisi. He is one of the most famous Georgian footballers of all-time.

9. Cape Town/DHL Stadium, South Africa, Stormers/SA Sevens

Capacity: 58,310

The Cape Town Stadium is the fifth-largest stadium in South Africa. It is home to the South Africa Sevens team and the Stormers.

The stadium began hosting the Sevens World Series in 2015. The only disruption from its hosting duties since was during the pandemic but the usual routine was back on track from the 2022-23 season.

The ground opened on 14 December 2009 – it was built as part of South Africa hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup – and cost a reported £415 million to complete. The capacity was reduced from just shy of 70,000 after the 2010 tournament. It is also used as a football ground for Cape Town FC and Cape Town Spurs FC.

It was a host stadium for the Sevens Rugby World Cup in 2022.

Did you know: The public were asked to submit names for the stadium and that is how it was decided to call it Cape Town Stadium. In 2021 it was renamed the DHL Stadium because they bought the naming rights.

8. Ellis Park Stadium, South Africa, South African rugby teams

Capacity: 62,567

Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg was the location for arguably the most famous rugby moment of all time. It hosted the 1995 Rugby World Cup final when South Africa won the trophy for the first time.

That in itself is iconic but apartheid activist and president Nelson Mandela handed the trophy to Springboks captain Francois Pienaar after the team defeated New Zealand. There have been films made about the moment and it will be forever remembered in rugby and world history.

The stadium itself was built in 1928 before it was renovated in 2009. It is a venue the Springboks use regularly but it is also home to the Lions and Golden Lions.

The ground has been used for concerts and football. It was a host stadium during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Did you know: There was a crowd crush at the stadium in 2001 during a football match between the Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. 43 people died.

7. Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Scotland, Scotland rugby teams

Capacity: 67,144

Murrayfield in Edinburgh hosts all of the Scottish men’s home fixtures and has also hosted the women’s team.

The stadium was built in 1925 and in the same year Scotland’s men’s team played the first rugby game at the ground. The fixture was against England and the Scots came away with the win. That game was not the only famous victory at the stadium with one of the most iconic coming against England in 1990.

They defeated their rivals to win the Calcutta Cup, the Triple Crown, the Grand Slam and the Five Nations Championship. The game was also the first time the Flower of Scotland was sung pre-match.

Did you know: The stadium is not only used for rugby, though. It has hosted many concerts, including Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour in 2024. Swift had three nights at the stadium with a highest attendance of 73,000 which surpassed a record set by Harry Styles.

6. Stadio Olimpico, Italy, Italy rugby teams

Capacity: 70, 634

The Stadio Olimpico is on the outskirts of Rome and is the main home of the Italy men’s team. It took over from the Stadio Flamino, a much smaller ground, which hosted Italy’s men’s Six Nations games from 2000-2011.

The stadium was finished in 1953. While football matches had been held the same year at the ground, the first rugby game took place there in 1954. Italy and France went up against each other with the visitors winning 39-12.

The ground is also used for football games for the Italian national team, Lazio FC and Roma.

Did you know: In 1944, when Rome was liberated by the Allies, the stadium was used for vehicle storage.

5. Principality Stadium, Wales, Wales rugby teams

Capacity: 74,500

The Principality Stadium is in Cardiff, Wales. It hosts the Wales men’s rugby team and occasionally the women’s side.

It was built in 1999 and the first game was played there while it was still under construction when Wales beat South Africa 29-19.

The stadium was initially called the Millennium Stadium but was changed to the Principality in 2015 after Principality Building Society bought the naming rights. The deal runs for ten years.

It has a retractable roof which takes 20 minutes to open. However, Wales fans typically prefer it to be shut in order for the atmosphere to be that much louder for their team.

Did you know: The stadium was built in order to host the 1999 Rugby World Cup and used 56,000 tonnes of concrete. The ground cost £126 million to build and was funded by lottery money and private investment.

4. Stade de France, France, France rugby teams

Capacity: 81,338

The Stade de France is in Paris, France and is arguably one of the best stadiums in the world. Before a match gets underway there is a light show and the atmosphere is electric. The matchday experience has improved alongside the men’s team’s form which makes the supporters even more loud.

The stadium is the main ground for the French men’s team. In 2023, it hosted a men’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final, semi-final, bronze final and final. In 2024 it was also the host for the sevens Olympic tournaments and the athletic events at the Paris Games.

Work began on the iconic stadium in 1995 and it was completed in 1998. The first game played there was in 1998 between France and England which les Bleus won 24-17.

Did you know: The stadium is the largest in France and is also used by the French national football team. It is also used for athletics events and is one of the largest venues to do so in Europe.

3. Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, England, England rugby teams

Capacity: 82,000

The Allianz Stadium, Twickenham is in London. It is the main stadium for the England men’s team and also hosts the Red Roses.

It was built in 1909 and the first rugby game was played there in October of the same year. The game was contested between Harlequins and Richmond with Quins coming out 19-10 winners. The first international game was played at the ground in January 1910. It was between England and Wales with the hosts winning 11-6.

The venue may also break the world record for a women’s rugby attendance in September 2025. It is due to host the Women’s Rugby World Cup final which is reportedly already a sell-out.

The stadium has also been used for the London Sevens and Harlequins’ ‘Big Game’ events.

Did you know: Twickenham’s name was changed because the insurance company Allianz paid a reported £100m for the naming rights over ten years.

2. Stadium Australia, Australia, Australia rugby teams

Capacity: 83,500

Stadium Australia, also know as Accor Stadium, is the home of the Wallabies. It is in Sydney, Australia and it staged the most famous England game of all time: the 2003 men’s Rugby World Cup final.

England played Australia and the game went to extra time before it was famously decided by a last-minute drop goal by Jonny Wilkinson. England are still the only northern hemisphere side to win the Rugby World Cup.

The stadium was finished in 1999 and was a focal point of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. It is thought to have cost 690 million Australian dollars to build. The first sporting even held there was a rugby league game in March 1999.

Did you know: The stadium held the Bledisloe Cup in 1999 and it broke the record for the most attended rugby game at the time. 107,042 watched on that day, which increased to 109,874 in 2000 (after reconstruction the capacity decreased). The largest crowd the stadium has ever held was at the Olympics closing ceremony when 114,714 were in the ground.

1. FNB Stadium, South Africa, South Africa rugby teams

Capacity: 94,736

The First National Bank (FNB) Stadium is in Johannesburg and is the biggest in Africa. It was renovated primarily for the 2010 Fifa World Cup and while it is still used for football now by the Kaizer Chiefs, it is also the home of the Springboks.

It was originally built in 1986 but had renovations in 2009 to expand the amount of supporters who could fit into the venue. The stadium was initally listed as the location for the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour but it was moved to Cape Town because of Covid restrictions.

The ground hosted its first rugby match in 2010 when New Zealand beat the Springboks.

Did you know: The stadium was the location of Nelson Mandela’s final public appearance during the 2010 Fifa World Cup. It was also the place Mandela made his famous speech after being released from prison.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.