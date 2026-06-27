Can Toulouse make it four Top 14 titles in a row at the Stade de France as they face Challenge Cup champions Montpellier?

Watch the Top 14 Final 2026, as reigning champions Toulouse take on this season’s surprise package, Montpellier.

While Bordeaux Bègles were imperious on the way to winning this season’s European Champions Cup, their league form was rather less glorious. They didn’t even make it to the semis of the Top 14, a competition Toulouse have dominated in recent years.

With a side boasting the likes of Jack Willis, Romain Ntamack, Blair Kinghorn and the peerless Antoine Dupont, Toulouse thrashed Racing 92 in their semi-final in Marseille. They’re the overwhelming favourites to win their fourth consecutive title tonight.

Not that European Challenge Cup winners Montpellier will have any intention of making life easy for Toulouse’s stars at the Stade de France, as they chase a title they last won in 2022.

They’ve been a revelation all season, finishing just four points behind their opponents at the top of the table, before eliminating Stade Français in last weekend’s semi. They also have a few international stars of their own, with England’s Billy Vunipola, Scotland’s Ali Price and Wales’ Adam Beard among their impressive ranks.

This guide explains how to tune into this year’s Top 14 Final, with details of TV channels and streams around the world – including information on how fans in the UK and France can watch Toulouse v Montpellier live streams for free.

If you’re travelling outside your home country, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch this Top 14 finale from anywhere in the world.

Are there free streaming options for the Top 14 Final?

It’s good news for rugby fans in the UK and France because Toulouse v Montpellier is available for free.

In the UK, head over to the FR-UK Rugby YouTube channel to watch Top 14 Final live streams tonight. The match kicks off at 8.00pm BST in the UK.

In France you need to tune into terrestrial channel France 2 or the France TV streaming service. Top 14 Final coverage starts 8.35pm CET ahead of the 9.00pm CET kick-off.

Away from home this weekend? Fear not because you can still watch your usual free streaming services from overseas by employing the services of a good VPN. Find out more below.

Watch Toulouse v Montpellier from anywhere

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Other Top 14 Final live streams

United Kingdom and Ireland: Premier Sports has been showing Top 14 matches all season in the UK and Ireland, and tonight’s final is no exception. Coverage starts on Premier Sports 1 at 7.30pm BST ahead of the 8.00pm kick-off.

Premier Sports has been showing Top 14 matches all season in the UK and Ireland, and tonight’s final is no exception. Coverage starts on Premier Sports 1 at 7.30pm BST ahead of the 8.00pm kick-off. United States: FloRugby is the destination for rugby fans who want to watch Top 14 Final live streams in the US. The Stade de France clash kicks off at 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT this afternoon.

FloRugby is the destination for rugby fans who want to watch Top 14 Final live streams in the US. The Stade de France clash kicks off at 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT this afternoon. France: In France, every Top 14 match is available via subscription service Canal+.

In France, every Top 14 match is available via subscription service Canal+. South Africa: Subscription service ESPN is the place to go to watch Toulouse v Montpellier live streams in South Africa. Kick-off is at 9.00pm SAST tonight.

Subscription service ESPN is the place to go to watch Toulouse v Montpellier live streams in South Africa. Kick-off is at 9.00pm SAST tonight. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand and in various other countries around the world, Top 14 Rugby TV has the rights to the Toulouse v Montpellier live stream.

Top 14 final 2026 line-ups and officials

Toulouse

Blair Kinghorn, Teddy Thomas, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Santiago Chocobares, Mathias Lebel, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Rodrigue Neti, Peato Mauvaka, Joel Merkler, Josh Brennan, Emmanuel Meafou, Francois Cros, Jack Willis, Alexandre Roumat

Replacements:

Julian Marchand, David Ainu’u, Clement Vege, Thibaut Flament, Paul Graou, Kalvin Gourgues, Thomas Ramos, Dorian Aldegheri

Montpellier

Tom Banks, Gabriel Ngandebe, Arthur Vincent, Auguste Cadot, Donovan Taofienua, Domingo Miotti, Ali Price; Baptiste Erdocio, Jordan Uelese, Mohamed Haouas, Florian Verhaeghe, Tyler Duguid, Lenni Nouchi (captain), Alexandre Becognee, Billy Vunipola

Replacemenst:

Christopher Tolofua, Enzo Forletta, Adam Beard, Alexander Masibaka, Leo Coly, Justo Piccardo, Thomas Darmon, Wilfrid Hounkpatin

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