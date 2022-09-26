The Black Ferns director of rugby talks to one of the most highly regarded female coaches in the game

Wayne Smith interviewed by Giselle Mather

There are less than two weeks until the Rugby World Cup kicks off in New Zealand – and the hosts will be guided at the tournament by coaching legend Wayne Smith.

Smith, who was part of the All Blacks back-room team when they won back-to-back men’s World Cups in 2011 and 2015, was appointed Black Ferns director of rugby in March after Glenn Moore resigned in the wake of a critical cultural review of the set-up.

Ahead of the tournament, Smith sat down with Giselle Mather, a World Cup winner herself with England in 1994 and now one of rugby’s most highly-regarded female coaches, to discuss his new role and coaching philosophies.

You can also read more from this interview in Rugby World's Ultimate Rugby World Cup 2022 Guide.

Giselle Mather: You’re huge on culture and identity. How do you build that culture in six months before a home World Cup?

Wayne Smith: That’s a really good question. To me, identity, that concept of legacy, handing the jersey on in a better spot than when you got it, who you are and who you’re representing, where you’ve come from… All those things are way more important than the actual coaching. Don’t get me wrong, coaching is an important art and science, but I think it plays second fiddle to that personal meaning you need in the team. It’s been a big piece of work for us.

I’ve been really fortunate to have Allan Bunting come in from sevens, so he’s leading that area for me now. I found it difficult at the start because I was having a lot of meetings around that with the leadership group and putting a lot of work into it. Having Allan come in and take over and put his own slant on it has been awesome.

I’ve also got Wes Clarke, our defence coach who’s experienced in that area. And Whitney Hansen. She’s gone from being a one-day-a-week intern to forwards coach in a week. So we’re all on the same page there. I can’t give you inside knowledge of what we’re doing but it’s pretty special and meaningful and the girls take it really seriously.

I always remember after we won the World Cup in 2015, having a beer with Jerome Kaino and talking about legacy, about handing the jersey on. He’d been saying he’d be handing it on sooner or later. To me, him and Ian Kirkpatrick are the greatest sixes in history, and I said that to him. He said, ‘Nah, I haven’t even made the jersey better Smithy.’ He got it off Jerry Collins so in his mind he’d not made it better and that was driving him constantly to be better and better. That’s a powerful driver.

GM: I ask a lot of coaches this. When the game is happening live, what are you looking for in order to assist your team the most?

WS: I’m looking for those one or two things that you think could make a real difference at half-time. Have we done them a couple of times already? If we have, I’ll clip those and show them. I try to use positive reinforcement at half-time to make changes that we might have tried a couple of times and it’s worked, but we’ve not continued to do it. Generally that’s what I’m scouring the computer for,

I found in the Pac Four, we didn’t do a lot of our pre-planning in terms of specifics against teams because we were working on the way we wanted to play, so we decided we’d just do what we’d been doing at training without taking into account too much the other team. I think you can do too much, I’ve been in teams who have had 15 pages of scouting; I don’t want anything like that. Generally, I’m looking for something that will make a difference.

When we played Australia in the first game, it was pouring with rain. In fact, all three games it rained. The one against Australia, the ground cut up because there had been a game before us, it was muddy, but we didn’t make any changes, I just wanted to try and play the way we’d been training. But it wasn’t really working. The defence was fast and they only had one player in the backfield.

So it was obvious what to do at half-time, getting some kicks hitting the deck and forcing them to put players back, and allowing us to play the way we want to play. I have a big rugby mat and might put a little picture on that with avatars, trying to get the girls to say what they’d do if they saw that on the field, trying to get as much out of them as I can. Maybe having one or two things that I think can make a difference. But it’s only one man’s opinion, I could be wrong.

GM: As coaches I think you can sometimes get really distracted by so much happening. I’m interested in how coaches keep focused in all the chaos on what they’re looking for.

WS: There’s only been a couple of games that I’ve been so consumed by what’s happening and the pressure that I’ve not operated properly. One was the World Cup final in 2011, the last 20 minutes, and I was just praying that France had all the ball because I didn’t think they were going to score if they had the ball, I was worried about an intercept or charge-down kick if we had it.

But generally I’m fairly measured, I look at the game on the field, then about 20 seconds behind on the computer. We’re really clear about how to play the game now and it’s really uncomplicated. We have a simple system and basically we learn as we go through a game what’s going to happen.

That’s the way I played. I learnt some lessons early on as a club player in Canterbury off a winger who became a good mate of mine, Gary Hooper. Whenever we played his team I played poorly. If I kicked it, he was back there and if I didn’t kick it, he was always tackling me.

I was only a young player and I said to him, ‘I can’t understand why I can’t see what to do against you?’

He said, ‘That’s because I’m manipulating you.’

‘What do you mean?’

‘I don’t let you kick to that space because I stand back there and when you look at me I know you’re not going to kick, you’ll pass and by the time the ball comes out I’m up flat and able to defend.’

That changed my mindset as a young player and I carried that in as a coach. The game is a lot simpler than you think. We’ve not got a lot of plays, we’re not very sophisticated in our structures, but we know how to play off broken-field running.

GM: I call selection a cultural hand grenade and you have to throw it in every time you play; it causes chaos. Once players have had time to work it through, everybody knuckles down and helps, but sitting down and talking to them is so important.

WS: 100%. The women take the selection piece really hard. We give them the night, we meet with all of them and have a chat about it. But from the next day on, their whole role is to help the person who got the jersey. That’s what I really love about them.

When we picked the team for the O’Reilly series, we needed to ring them first. I’ve got a really strong coaching group of a like mindset, so I think we rang about 50 women to tell them if they’re in or not in. The ones that weren’t in who had been in, we travelled around to meet them in their hubs.

I didn’t get to do that because I’d had a hernia operation – the girls are too hard on me and I’d been training too hard! – but the rest of the coaches went round the hubs to reconfirm why they’re not in and what the future looks like.

Then the following week I went on Zoom just to let them vent. I didn’t have any clips or anything, I just wanted to hear their view and it gave them a chance to tell me what they thought. They’re great but they also need an opportunity to let it out. It’s a process, it’s not just one meeting, a series of meetings.

GM: That breeds real value. Even though they’re not selected, they feel part of the plans and they feel listened to. That accelerates the culture of the group. I’m not saying it’s not the same with men, but I think the reason they get so intense and upset about it is because it matters. It’s not about money or some of the other things it’s about for the men because of their full contracts. For the women, it’s because it matters. It’s a big deal.

WS: And the families, it matters hugely to them. They’re massively supportive, they turn up for jersey presentations and cappings. It’s just a really cool environment to be in because it does matter so much.

GM: What are your key fundamentals to a great performance?

WS: Clearly the build-up is a great indicator I think of how the team is going to go, so having a routine that is successful, making sure there’s a bit of discomfort. It’s all nice to be a happy team and get on well together, but there’s got to be some edge and lack of comfort is a real driver of performance, so trying to create that.

Real clarity is hugely important. I’ve always been a believer, ever since I was a player, that people will rise to a challenge if they see a challenge, but they won’t necessarily rise to our challenges.

So it’s empowering the players to be involved, establishing the game plan and presenting to the team. You’ve got to help them with that, to teach players different presentation techniques. Handing the game over to them in the last few days of the week I think is pretty critical because they’ve got to play it. I haven’t had a team talk since maybe 2008.

GM: Seriously? You don’t speak to the team before a match?

WS: We don’t have team talks. In 2005, we won a Grand Slam that year in Europe, Tana Umaga was captain. This is a great example of player involvement. In a coaches’ meeting, there was a knock on the door and Tana walked in. He said to us as a group and said to Graham Henry, ‘Ted, who are the team talks for? For you guys or the players?’

So we said, ‘Do you not think they’re the right thing to do?’ He said to drop the team talks. It did take a couple of years to buy into that, we reduced them. Ted even threw a sneaky one in on a Friday night and Richie McCaw coming and saying, ‘Not on Friday night either!’.

It’s a matter of trust. You’ve got to get out of that mindset of ‘I’m going to inspire them before the game’.

GM: Do you do that more throughout the week?

WS: Exactly, that’s the time. If you’re handing the game over to the players, essentially they’re the ones that have to play the game, to win the game or lose the game, so it’s they’re responsibility.

I don’t think the All Blacks or many teams in New Zealand would have team talks any more.

GM: I won’t be in the changing room any more, but I do a team talk when we all get there. I’m going to think about that now.

WS: I loved a good team talk from Grizz Wyllie when I was playing because I liked to be on edge. I just think the way the game has developed out here in New Zealand, there’s a lot more player empowerment and a movement to give them more accountability in that area.

GM: In the female coaching fraternity at the moment this is a big point of discussion: how do you look after your own personal wellbeing. We all have a tendency to be workaholics. So how do you look after yourself to produce the best version of you for players? And has that changed?

WS: I’m not as intense as I was. Also, the fact that I was retired about six months ago, I’m nowhere near as intense as I was. That helps. The way I’ve grown up coaching with more game-based activities rather than drills allows a lot of fun and adventure. I enjoy bringing in new rules and ideas, and I think that keeps me going.

When I’m with a team, my key moments of joy are on the field doing that stuff. I wouldn’t have coached as a DoR who just oversees things, it’s just not me. I want to be out there on the field, I think that’s why I’ve had this hernia. I run everywhere. Graham Henry is the same. He’ll be behind defence and I’ll be behind the attack, and we’ll be pushing our parts of the game, trying to be better than the other coach.

GM: Your GPS data will be higher than players!

WS: That’s just the way I am. I love that. I look to get to the gym some mornings myself with a couple of staff, I go for a walk early in the morning. Little simple things. I try to eat really well, making sure I’m following similar nutrition guidelines to the players. Having my wife come into the last couple of days was always good with the All Blacks, having family support.

I keep a diary. From an early age, I kept a diary of three things – family, myself and rugby. In the early days I got carried away just with rugby stuff. I promised myself I’d work harder than any other coach, so I’d find out what a coach was doing or how long he was working and I’d put half an hour on that. I was driving myself down the wrong road, then I started a diary when I put in things for myself and once I had them in I had to them. I’d do the same for my family.

I became famous at the NZ Rugby Union for my diary. ‘Smithy’s walking the dog with Trish, my wife, at 1 o’clock’ because I’d put it in the diary. That’s been really important, getting to the end of the week, looking back, I’ve had a good week of rugby but I’ve also given to my family and myself. It’s a Stephen Covey initiative actually, The Seven Habits of Highly Successful People, and it’s something I’ve followed for quite a while now.

