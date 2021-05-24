Panebianco used sport to escape: “Rugby became a point of reference for me, so I distanced myself from my classmates who were always on the streets involved with the wrong people. Almost all of my classmates left school, except me and some of the guys who stayed here at the rugby club.

“I’ve changed so much since I started playing. I learnt respect, honesty, trust – things that you learn without realising by playing with team-mates. Seeing more children from Librino joining the club gives me hope for this neighbourhood.”

Claudio Fava, the president of Sicily’s anti-mafia commission, believes strongly that social centres, like the one Briganti has become, are fundamental for the identity of a community.

“The mafia, like every form of power, is a seduction,” he says. “It is a way to escape and afford a minimum quality of life. So neighbourhoods need social centres, libraries, community spaces and sports clubs that can give people a life beyond that of organised crime.”

It is not an easy feat to provide such a space in one of Italy’s most crime-ridden neighbourhoods, however. Resistance to the project has emerged from locals with links to the mafia, who are used to dictating the developments of the neighbourhood, often demanding protection money from new businesses and initiatives. Children playing for Briganti who belong to families tied to organised crime expected to receive preferential treatment, according to one of the club’s founders, Stefano Curcuruto.

“We’ve had to make it clear that here we play by different rules than the rest of the neighbourhood,” he says. “You can belong to whichever family – we don’t care. I think this garnered us some respect.”

On top of this, the club has had to deal with three minor fires and a robbery since the start of lockdown measures in Italy. Robberies have increased due to people’s desperation, while arson attacks are a commonly used intimidation tactic by the mafia.