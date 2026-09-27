New Wallabies boss Les Kiss faces his sternest test yet as the mighty Springboks come to Perth

Watch Australia v South Africa as the two southern hemisphere giants look to build on successful runs of results in 2026.

The Wallabies started the year with defeats to Ireland and France in the new Nations Championship, but are since unbeaten, having secured victories over Italy and Japan, and picked up a win and a draw on the road in Argentina.

South Africa, meanwhile, come into the match off the back of a 3-1 victory in the Greatest Rivalry tour, recovering from defeat in their opening Test against the All Blacks to claim an impressive series victory.

New Wallabies head coach Les Kiss knows the Springboks will be a step up in quality, but will surely be happy with the state of his side heading into this game in Perth. Besides, even without the usual Rugby Championship backdrop, this game is sure to be a big deal for both sides – especially with Australia warming up for their annual Bledisloe Cup clashes against arch-rivals New Zealand.

The match kicks off at 10.45am BST / 11.45am SAST / 7.45pm AEST, and you can watch Wallabies v Springboks live streams for free in Australia and the US. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to tune in below – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match from anywhere.

Wallabies v Springboks: Key information

– Australia v South Africa date: Sunday 27 September 2026 – Australia v South Africa kick-off time: 10.45am BST / 11.45am SAST / 11.45am CET / 7.45pm AEST / 5.45pm AWST (local) / 10.45pm NZDT / 5.45am EDT / 2.45am PDT – Australia v South Africa venue: Optus Stadium, Perth – Australia v South Africa free streams: 9Now (Australia), RugbyPass TV (US) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Can I watch Australia v South Africa for free?

If you’re in Australia under you can watch Wallabies v Springboks for free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service. Kick-off is at 7.45pm AEST / 5.45pm AWST (local) this evening.

There’s also good news for rugby fans in the US, because free Australia v South Africa live streams are available on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. While it’s free to use, you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 5.45am EDT / 2.45am PDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If you’re away from home this weekend, a VPN can help you watch your usual Australia v South Africa live stream as if you were sitting on your own sofa. You’ll find more info on that below…

Stream Australia vs South Africa from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the Wallabies in action against the Springboks. A VPN can help you avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to the game when you’re travelling abroad. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar believe NordVPN is currently the best on the market.

More ways to watch Wallabies v Springboks South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Wallabies v Springboks live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 11.45am SAST this morning.

will be your destination for Wallabies v Springboks live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 11.45am SAST this morning. UK and Ireland: UK- and Ireland-based rugby fans planning a leisurely Sunday morning in front of the rugby need to head to Sky Sports+; kick-off is 10.45am BST. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £24 per month. Alternatively, you can try Now Sports for daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans.

UK- and Ireland-based rugby fans planning a leisurely Sunday morning in front of the rugby need to head to Sky Sports+; kick-off is 10.45am BST. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £24 per month. Alternatively, you can try New Zealand: In New Zealand, Australia vs South Africa is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is at 10.45pm NZDT tonight.

In New Zealand, Australia vs South Africa is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is at 10.45pm NZDT tonight. Australia: If you want to watch Wallabies v Springboks live streams ad-free, head to subscription service Stan Sport , which requires a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $9.99 per month). The match gets underway at 7.45pm AEST / 5.45pm AWST

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.