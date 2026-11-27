Can Ireland build on last weekend’s famous victory over the Springboks?

Watch Ireland v Australia as the two sides compete for fifth place in this year’s inaugural Nations Championship.

Ireland and Australia may have both finished in third place in their hemispheres’ respective leagues, but their records look very different on paper. While the Wallabies have won just two games on their way to Finals Weekend, Ireland’s five victories – including a famous win over the Springboks – have left them with more points than southern hemisphere table-toppers South Africa.

Andy Farrell’s men ran out 33-31 winners when the sides met in July and – now second in the world rankings – will be big favourites tonight. But the Wallabies are more than capable of creating a shock under the Friday night lights at Twickenham.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Ireland v Wallabies online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in the Ireland, the UK, the US and France. You’ll find line-ups and a preview at the bottom of the page.

Can I watch Ireland v Australia for free?

Yes, there are several free options to watch Ireland v Australia live streams around the world.

Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Twickenham clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media Two. The broadcast starts at 7.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Twickenham clash on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media Two. The broadcast starts at 7.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm. United Kingdom: Ireland v Australia is available on both terrestrial channel ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The match kicks off at 8.10pm GMT, with pre-match build-up from 7.15pm.

Ireland v Australia is available on both terrestrial channel ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The match kicks off at 8.10pm GMT, with pre-match build-up from 7.15pm. France: Ireland v Australia live streams are available for free on the TF1+ streaming service and the TFX broadcast channel. Kick-off is at 9.10pm CET.

Ireland v Australia live streams are available on the TF1+ streaming service and the TFX broadcast channel. Kick-off is at 9.10pm CET. United States: In the States? You can watch Ireland v Australia, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT this afternoon.



Read more: How to watch Nations Championship Finals Weekend live streams from anywhere

Other ways to watch Ireland v Wallabies

Australia Rugby fans down under need to head to Stan Sport for Ireland v Wallabies live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices currently start at $4.99 for your first two months). Set that alarm clock now, because kick-off is 7.10am AEDT on Saturday morning. Time for a nice breakfast in front of the rugby? New Zealand As with every Nations Championship match, Sky Sport NZ is the viewing destination for rugby fans in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year. The match gets underway at 9.10am NZDT on Saturday morning. South Africa If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Ireland v Australia live streams. The match starts at 10.10pm SAST tonight.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

How to watch Ireland v Australia from anywhere

Away from home this weekend? That doesn’t have to stop you watching Ireland v Wallabies live streams today. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the action as if you were at home.

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Ireland v Australia preview

It’s a weird quirk of this year’s Nations Championship that France, England and Ireland have all earned more points than South Africa, the best team in the southern hemisphere. Ireland’s record of five wins from six would have matched their Six Nations rivals’ if they’d managed to secure a couple more bonus points, and Andy Farrell’s side are in a good place ahead of next year’s World Cup – their only defeat in the competition so far has come in New Zealand.

The Wallabies have just two wins to their name so far, and with five places between the teams in the world rankings, Ireland will be favourites at Twickenham.

Ireland are without suspended skipper Dan Sheehan (eighth in Rugby World’s Top 50 Best Men’s Rugby Players in the World), and Mack Hansen misses out with injury, but otherwise Farrell appears to have picked the strongest XV at his disposal. Jacob Stockdale comes in for Hansen on the wing, while Nick Timoney gets Sheehan’s – albeit temporary – slot at No 8. Tadhg Beirne captains the side in Sheehan’s absence.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa co-captains Australia on the day he earns his 100th cap, with regular skipper Harry Wilson co-captaining from the bench. As well as shuffling his pack – Rob Valetini takes Wilson’s usual berth at No 8 – head coach Les Kiss gives a Test debut to James Ramm on the wing. Another uncapped player, Teddy Wilson, is in line to make his debut as a substitute.

Ireland v Australia line-ups and officials

Ireland

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Tom O’Toole

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. James Ryan

20. James McNabney

21. Nathan Doak

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Bundee Aki

Australia

15. Tom Wright

14. Max Jorgensen

13. Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i

12. Len Ikitau

11. James Ramm

10. Carter Gordon

9. Kalani Thomas

1. Isaac Kailea

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Allan Alaalatoa (co-captain)

4. Josh Canham

5. Jeremy Williams

6. Tom Hooper

7. Carlo Tizzano

8. Rob Valetini

Replacements:

16. Josh Nasser

17. Angus Bell

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Lachlan Shaw

20. Harry Wilson (co-captain)

21. Fraser McReight

22. Teddy Wilson

23. Kurtley Beale

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli is the referee for Ireland v Australia, assisted by Christophe Ridley (England) and Hollie Davidson (Scotland). Richard Kelly (New Zealand) is the TMO.

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