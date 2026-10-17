Can Michael Cheika’s Lebanon claim victory against the co-hosts in Port Moresby?

Watch Papua New Guinea v Lebanon in a must-win Rugby League World Cup opener for both teams.

Co-hosts Papua New Guinea won’t struggle for support in their opening game of the tournament, with the atmosphere in Port Moresby’s Santos National Football Stadium sure to be electric on Saturday afternoon. They know that games against Samoa (who beat France 78-4 on Friday) and England lie in wait, so will be desperate for a victory to keep them in contention for a place in the knockouts. (They reached the quarter-finals four years ago.)

Lebanon face an uphill struggle to emulate their previous best Rugby League World Cup performance in 2017, when they qualified for the knockout stages. They’ve established themselves as a fixture in the competition (this is their third tournament in a row), but their biggest name is arguably on the touchline, where former Australia and Argentina rugby union boss Michael Cheika takes charge of the side.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Papua New Guinea v Lebanon online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free in Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

Can I watch Papua New Guinea v Lebanon for free?

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch Papua New Guinea v Lebanon – along with every other match of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You just need to create a free account with your email address to get started.

The good news for Aussies travelling overseas right now is that you can still access your usual free 7plus service by using a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way. Read on to find out more.

Other ways to watch Papua New Guinea v Lebanon

United Kingdom

Premier Sports is showing Papua New Guinea v Lebanon live streams in the UK, as is the case for every Rugby League World Cup 2026 match.

For UK viewers an online subscription to Premier Sports costs £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (£12.50 per month) if you pay up front. It works across a variety of apps and devices.

You can also tune into Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £18.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms. Ireland It’s also Premier Sports in Ireland for that Papua New Guinea v Lebanon live stream. Sky Sports subscribers can add Premier Sports as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months. Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media – check the provider’s website for details.

New Zealand Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Papua New Guinea v Lebanon live streams in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year.

United States Rugby league fans in the US need to head for Premier Sports to watch Papua New Guinea v Lebanon live streams. A RLWC26 Pass, which gives you access to all 53 games of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, will set you back $25. Around the world If you’re tuning in from another country, Premier Sports is probably a good bet for a Papua New Guinea v Lebanon live stream. The provider holds Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries, so it’s a good place to start. Prices vary by region.

How to watch Papua New Guinea v Lebanon from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching Papua New Guinea v Lebanon live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the game as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Papua New Guinea v Lebanon line-ups

Papua New Guinea

1. Morea Morea

2. Robert Derby

3. Zac Laybutt

4. Nene Macdonald

5. Dudley Dotoi

6. Gairo Voro

7. Bailey Biondi-Odo

8. Valentine Richard

9. Edwin Ipape

10. Luca Moretti

11. Rhyse Martin (captain)

12. Nixon Putt

13. Jack De Belin

Interchange:

14. Finley Glare

15. Liam Horne

16. Epel Kapinias

17. Sylvester Namo

Lebanon

1. Jacob Kiraz

2. Tony Francis

3. Michael Gabrael

4. Jordan Samrani

5. Jason Saab

6. Khaled Rajab

7. Alex Conti

8. Jaxson Rahme

9. Yehya Ayache

10. James Roumanos

11. Tony Sukkar

12. Charbel Tasipale

13. Alex Twal (captain)

Interchange:

14. Moustafa Dirani

15. Mikael Ibrahim

16. Jalal Bazzaz

17. Khalil Rahme

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Michael Wise, Jarrod Cole

Senior review official: Liam Kennedy

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

Recommended videos for you

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.