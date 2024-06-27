Who is Michael Cheika, new Leicester Tigers head coach?

Cheika replaces Dan McKellar as Leicester boss

Michael Cheika has been named the new Leicester Tigers head coach.

It had already been confirmed that Dan McKellar would depart after one season in charge where the club finished eighth in the Premiership.

Read more: Leicester Tigers

The details around Cheika’s deal have not been revealed. However, what fans do know is the appointment is in action effective immediately, This means Cheika will be present for the first day of pre-season on 1 July.

Cheika said: “Honestly, I wasn’t looking at the Premiership and didn’t have the desire to coach in it until Leicester Tigers came to me. But, the opportunity to coach at Tigers and lead this group of players turned my head.

“I want this to be my best coaching yet. I want the preparation and the way we lead the team, to be at my best level. If I can bring my best level, other people will bring their best level and good things will start to happen around us.

“Everybody can see that it is a top-quality roster the club has. I am not going to lie and say I know every single one of them down to their bones but that’s what I will do over the next few months, to learn how to get the best out of them.”

Michael Cheika: His career to date

Cheika’s rugby career started as a player. He made his senior debut for Randwick. The Australian also competed for Castres, CASG Paris, Livorno and New South Wales.

After retiring in 1997 he turned his head to coaching. He started at Petrarca Padova and went on to coach for Randwick, Leinster, Stade Francais, New South Wales and Waratahs at club level. He has coached Australia and Argentina on the international stage.

He has won various things at a coaching level including the Rugby Championship in 2015 with Australia, the Heineken Cup in 2009 with Leinster and Super Rugby in 2014 with New South Wales.

How has the rugby world reacted to Leicester Tigers announcement?

A number of figures have reacted on social media to the announcement.

Former England player Andy Goode said: “A brilliant appointment by @LeicesterTigers to get Michael Cheika! Let the good times roll!”

Journalist Stephen Jones wrote: “Arrival of Michael Cheika at Tigers is volcanic for the Premiership. Great coach, outspoken, stroppy, vivid. Leicester revival starts now.”

And ex-Red Rose Rocky Clark said: “Huge news for @LeicesterTigers as Michael Cheika arrives in town.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.