English rugby’s top flight is back! Here’s how to watch all the action.

English rugby’s top flight is back for another exciting instalment, and this guide explains how you can watch PREM Rugby live streams for every single game of the 2026-27 season.

Northampton Saints will be out to retain the title they won in June, but they sure to face stiff competition from 2025 winners Bath, last year’s runners-up Exeter Chiefs, and beaten semi-finalists Leicester Tigers. Teams further down the table have also strengthened their ranks, suggesting the Gallagher PREM will once again live up to its reputation as one of the tightest, most unpredictable leagues on the planet.

There are various ways to tune in around the world, with every game available in the UK on TNT Sports and the HBO Max streaming service. There are also free options for selected games – more on those below.

Read on to find out how to watch Gallagher PREM live streams from anywhere this season, including information on how you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services if you’re travelling overseas. Let battle commence!

Watch the PREM: In brief

– Dates: 25 September 2026 – 19 June 2026

– Watch every match: TNT Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), Stan Sport (Aus)

– Watch selected games for free: ITVX(UK), Janusport (France)

– Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to access your usual stream from abroad

Can I watch Gallagher PREM Rugby for free this season?

Most Gallagher PREM games this season will be behind a paywall. There are some exceptions, however.

In the UK, free-to-air broadcaster ITV will show seven PREM matches (including the final) live on its terrestrial channels and the ITVX streaming service over the course of the 2026-27 season.

The following fixtures have so far been confirmed:

Sunday 27 September Leicester Tigers v Saracens (ITV1 and ITVX, kick-off: 3.00pm BST)

Leicester Tigers v Saracens (ITV1 and ITVX, kick-off: 3.00pm BST) Sunday 6 December Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (ITV1 and ITVX, kick-off: 3.00pm GMT)

Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (ITV1 and ITVX, kick-off: 3.00pm GMT) Monday 28 December Harlequins v Northampton Saints (ITV4 and ITVX, kick-off: 5.00pm GMT)

ITVX is free to use, though you do need to register to access the service. You also need a valid TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed whether weekly highlights show Gallagher PREM Unleashed will return for the 2026-27 season.

Viewers in France can watch selected PREM Rugby live streams for FREE on Janusport’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

In round 1 you can watch:

Friday 25 September Harlequins v Bath Rugby (kick-off: 7.45pm BST (local) / 8.45pm CET)

If you’re going to be overseas for any of these games, don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual PREM Rugby free stream from abroad. Read on to find out more…

How to watch PREM Rugby if you’re away from home

Being abroad doesn’t have to stop you watching Gallagher PREM live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream Prem Rugby 2026-27 matches as if you were at home. Tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services. Get up to 75% off NordVPN

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View Deal PREM Rugby Round 1 fixtures Here’s the key info for the opening round of Gallagher PREM matches: Friday 25 September 2026 Harlequins v Bath Rugby – FREE ON JANUSPORT IN FRANCE

Twickenham Stoop, Twickenham

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST

Twickenham Stoop, Twickenham Kick-off: 7.45pm BST Northampton Saints v Newcastle Red Bulls

DPD Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST Saturday 26 September 2026 Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester Rugby

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 3.05pm BST

Sandy Park, Exeter Kick-off: 3.05pm BST Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears

CorpAcq Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST Sunday 27 September 2026 Leicester Tigers v Saracens – FREE ON ITV IN THE UK

Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST

Live stream Gallagher PREM matches in the UK and Ireland

This weekend, Leicester Tigers v Saracens is one of seven matches available for free on ITVX this season.

For other fixtures, you’ll need to subscribe to the TNT Sports network.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package. Another option is to watch via the HBO Max streaming platform. Prices start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year (other packages are available), and a subscription also gives you access to a selection of Premier League games and matches from the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, as well top tennis and cycling action.

Viewers who previously watched TNT Sports on its old streaming home, Discovery+, can still use their existing email address and password to sign in to HBO Max.

How to watch PREM Rugby in the USA

As was the case last season, fans in the United States can watch Gallagher PREM live streams on FloRugby.

A monthly FloRugby subscription also gives you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes cycling, motorsport and American football. It’ll cost you $39.99 per month, though you can make big savings with an annual subscription – this will set you back $155.88 per year, which works out at $12.99 per month.

PREM Rugby live streams in Australia

If you live down under, you can once again get your PREM Rugby live streams through Stan Sport. The platform is also home to loads of other rugby action, plus Premier League and Champions League soccer.

It costs $20 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan, for which prices start at $9.99 a month.

Stream the Gallagher PREM in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the New Zealand rights to the Gallagher PREM, along with plenty more world-class sporting action including All Blacks games and Premier League soccer.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

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