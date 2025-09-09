Gallagher PREM 2025-26: Teams, upcoming fixtures and everything you need to know about the new season

The English top-flight kicks off in late September with Sale Sharks hosting Gloucester on Thursday 25 September
After a busy summer featuring a British & Irish Lions tour to Australia and a Women’s Rugby World Cup, English rugby’s top flight returns to action on Thursday 25 September.
The newly rebranded Gallagher Prem sees the best 10 sides in England competing for a place in the play-off final, and a chance to lift that famous trophy at Twickenham in June.
Bath Rugby were dominant last season as the sleeping giants of the south-west claimed a first title since 1996. With a tantalising blend of youth and experience – not to mention Finn Russell pulling the strings at fly-half – they’ll fancy their chances of becoming back-to-back champions. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that – whether it’s known as the Premiership or the Prem – this league is anything but predictable.
So, with the new season fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about the Gallagher Premiership 2025-26 season.
Gallagher Premiership 2025-26: At a glance
|Dates
|25 September 2025 – 20 June 2026
|Number of teams
|10
|Number of matches
|93
|Current champions
|Bath Rugby
|TV coverage
|Every game is available on TNT Sports in the UK
Gallagher Prem 2025-26 teams
Championship table-toppers Ealing Trailfinders again failed to meet the Premiership’s minimum stadium requirements. As a result, no side has been relegated from English rugby’s top flight since 2020, and the current 10-team line-up has been the same since Wasps, Worcester Warriors and London Irish went into administration.
There is one minor change for the upcoming season, however, as Newcastle Falcons’ purchase by a famous energy drink brand means they’re now known as Newcastle Red Bulls. Having finished bottom in each of the last three seasons, the team will be hoping their new benefactor really can give them wings.
- Bath Rugby
Home ground: The Rec, Bath
Director of Rugby: Johann Van Graan
- Bristol Bears
Home ground: Ashton Gate, Bristol
Director of Rugby: Pat Lam
- Exeter Chiefs
Home ground: Sandy Park, Exeter
Director of Rugby: Rob Baxter
- Gloucester Rugby
Home ground: Kingsholm, Gloucester
Director of Rugby: George Skivington
- Harlequins
Home ground: Twickenham Stoop, London
Director of Rugby: TBC
- Leicester Tigers
Home ground: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester
Director of Rugby: Geoff Parling*
- Newcastle Red Bulls
Home ground: Kingston Park, Newcastle
Director of Rugby: Steve Diamond
- Northampton Saints
Home ground: cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Director of Rugby: Phil Dowson
- Sale Sharks
Home ground: Salford Community Stadium, Salford
Director of Rugby: Alex Sanderson
- Saracens
Home ground: StoneX Stadium, London
Director of Rugby: Mark McCall
* New appointee.
Gallagher Prem 2025-26 broadcasters
As was the case last year, TNT Sports will broadcast all 93 games of the 2025-26 Premiership season in the UK. A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Premiership action, along with Autumn Nations Series internationals, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League football matches) will cost you £30.99 per month. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.
You can also expect to see seven games (including the final) live and for free across ITV’s terrestrial channels and the ITVX streaming service, as well as a weekly highlights show. (This was called Gallagher Premiership Unleashed last season, but the name may change to fit the new Prem branding.)
Various international broadcasters also offer Gallagher Prem live streams overseas. We’ll add these as they’re confirmed for the new season.
Previous Premiership winners
After dominating the league last season, Bath Rugby beat Leicester Tigers in June’s play-off final to claim their first Premiership title in 29 years. They became the sixth club etched on the trophy in the last decade, an indication of how open – and, at times, unpredictable – the competition has become.
- 2015-16 Saracens
- 2016-17 Exeter Chiefs
- 2017-18 Saracens
- 2018-19 Saracens
- 2019-20 Exeter Chiefs
- 2020-21 Harlequins
- 2021-22 Leicester Tigers
- 2022-23 Saracens
- 2023-24 Northampton Saints
- 2024-25 Bath Rugby
Gallagher Prem opening fixtures
This season’s Gallagher Prem fixtures kick off in late September, over the course of an unconventionally long four-day weekend. The Thursday start allows for an empty Saturday, avoiding any potential clashes with the eagerly anticipated Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham.
Thursday 25 September 2025
- Sale Sharks v Gloucester Rugby
Salford Community Stadium, Salford
Kick-off: 7.45pm BST
Friday 26 September 2025
- Harlequins v Bath Rugby
Twickenham Stoop, London
Kick-off: 7.45pm BST
- Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens
Kingston Park, Newcastle
Kick-off: 7.45pm BST
Sunday 28 September 2025
- Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs
cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Kick-off: 1.00pm BST
- Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers
Ashton Gate, Bristol
Kick-off: 3.30pm BST
