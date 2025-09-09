Gallagher PREM 2025-26: Teams, upcoming fixtures and everything you need to know about the new season

The English top-flight kicks off in late September with Sale Sharks hosting Gloucester on Thursday 25 September

After a busy summer featuring a British & Irish Lions tour to Australia and a Women’s Rugby World Cup, English rugby’s top flight returns to action on Thursday 25 September.

The newly rebranded Gallagher Prem sees the best 10 sides in England competing for a place in the play-off final, and a chance to lift that famous trophy at Twickenham in June.

Bath Rugby were dominant last season as the sleeping giants of the south-west claimed a first title since 1996. With a tantalising blend of youth and experience – not to mention Finn Russell pulling the strings at fly-half – they’ll fancy their chances of becoming back-to-back champions. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that – whether it’s known as the Premiership or the Prem – this league is anything but predictable.

So, with the new season fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about the Gallagher Premiership 2025-26 season.

Gallagher Premiership 2025-26: At a glance

Dates 25 September 2025 – 20 June 2026 Number of teams 10 Number of matches 93 Current champions Bath Rugby TV coverage Every game is available on TNT Sports in the UK

Gallagher Prem 2025-26 teams

Championship table-toppers Ealing Trailfinders again failed to meet the Premiership’s minimum stadium requirements. As a result, no side has been relegated from English rugby’s top flight since 2020, and the current 10-team line-up has been the same since Wasps, Worcester Warriors and London Irish went into administration.

For a full guide to every Gallagher PREM team, buy our special season preview now!

There is one minor change for the upcoming season, however, as Newcastle Falcons’ purchase by a famous energy drink brand means they’re now known as Newcastle Red Bulls. Having finished bottom in each of the last three seasons, the team will be hoping their new benefactor really can give them wings.

Bath Rugby

Home ground: The Rec, Bath

Director of Rugby: Johann Van Graan

Home ground: The Rec, Bath Director of Rugby: Johann Van Graan Bristol Bears

Home ground: Ashton Gate, Bristol

Director of Rugby: Pat Lam



Home ground: Ashton Gate, Bristol Director of Rugby: Pat Lam Exeter Chiefs

Home ground: Sandy Park, Exeter

Director of Rugby: Rob Baxter

Home ground: Sandy Park, Exeter Director of Rugby: Rob Baxter Gloucester Rugby

Home ground: Kingsholm, Gloucester

Director of Rugby: George Skivington

Home ground: Kingsholm, Gloucester Director of Rugby: George Skivington Harlequins

Home ground: Twickenham Stoop, London

Director of Rugby: TBC

Home ground: Twickenham Stoop, London Director of Rugby: TBC Leicester Tigers

Home ground: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester

Director of Rugby: Geoff Parling*

Home ground: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester Director of Rugby: Geoff Parling* Newcastle Red Bulls

Home ground: Kingston Park, Newcastle

Director of Rugby: Steve Diamond

Home ground: Kingston Park, Newcastle Director of Rugby: Steve Diamond Northampton Saints

Home ground: cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Director of Rugby: Phil Dowson

Home ground: cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton Director of Rugby: Phil Dowson Sale Sharks

Home ground: Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Director of Rugby: Alex Sanderson

Home ground: Salford Community Stadium, Salford Director of Rugby: Alex Sanderson Saracens

Home ground: StoneX Stadium, London

Director of Rugby: Mark McCall

* New appointee.

Gallagher Prem 2025-26 broadcasters

As was the case last year, TNT Sports will broadcast all 93 games of the 2025-26 Premiership season in the UK. A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Premiership action, along with Autumn Nations Series internationals, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League football matches) will cost you £30.99 per month. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

You can also expect to see seven games (including the final) live and for free across ITV’s terrestrial channels and the ITVX streaming service, as well as a weekly highlights show. (This was called Gallagher Premiership Unleashed last season, but the name may change to fit the new Prem branding.)

Various international broadcasters also offer Gallagher Prem live streams overseas. We’ll add these as they’re confirmed for the new season.

Previous Premiership winners

After dominating the league last season, Bath Rugby beat Leicester Tigers in June’s play-off final to claim their first Premiership title in 29 years. They became the sixth club etched on the trophy in the last decade, an indication of how open – and, at times, unpredictable – the competition has become.

2015-16 Saracens

Saracens 2016-17 Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs 2017-18 Saracens

Saracens 2018-19 Saracens

Saracens 2019-20 Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs 2020-21 Harlequins

Harlequins 2021-22 Leicester Tigers

Leicester Tigers 2022-23 Saracens

Saracens 2023-24 Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints 2024-25 Bath Rugby

Gallagher Prem opening fixtures

This season’s Gallagher Prem fixtures kick off in late September, over the course of an unconventionally long four-day weekend. The Thursday start allows for an empty Saturday, avoiding any potential clashes with the eagerly anticipated Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham.

Thursday 25 September 2025

Sale Sharks v Gloucester Rugby

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST

Friday 26 September 2025

Harlequins v Bath Rugby

Twickenham Stoop, London

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST

Twickenham Stoop, London Kick-off: 7.45pm BST Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens

Kingston Park, Newcastle

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST

Sunday 28 September 2025

Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs

cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 1.00pm BST

cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton Kick-off: 1.00pm BST Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 3.30pm BST

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.