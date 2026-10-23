Can Tonga move one step closer to a place in the Rugby League World Cup knockout stages?

Watch Tonga v Lebanon as Tonga look to build on their winning start, and move one step closer to a place in the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals.

Tonga’s World Cup couldn’t have got off to a better start after they comfortably beat England 30-12 in Perth, severely denting the northern hemisphere side’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages. They’ll have to do it without half-back Isaiya Katoa, however, who’s ruled out with injury. Up front, captain Jason Taumalolo moves to lock (Tyson Frizell is rested), as Tonga build up to a crucial showdown with Samoa next weekend.

Lebanon, meanwhile, are looking for their first win of the competition after last weekend’s 42-18 defeat in Papua New Guinea. Cedars boss Michael Cheika has made a single change for this Tonga clash, promoting Moustafa Dirani to starting hooker. But his team will know that defeat at Sydney’s CommBank stadium effectively brings their tournament to an end.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Tonga v Lebanon online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free in Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

Can I watch Tonga v Lebanon for free?

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch Tonga v Lebanon – along with every other match of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You just need to create a free account with your email address to get started.

The good news for Aussies travelling overseas right now is that you can still access your usual free 7plus service by using a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way. Read on to find out more.

Other ways to watch Tonga v Lebanon

United Kingdom

Premier Sports is showing Tonga v Lebanon live streams in the UK, as is the case for every Rugby League World Cup 2026 match.

For UK viewers an online subscription to Premier Sports costs £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (£12.50 per month) if you pay up front. It works across a variety of apps and devices.

You can also tune into Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £18.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms. Ireland It’s also Premier Sports in Ireland for that Tonga v Lebanon live stream. Sky Sports subscribers can add Premier Sports as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months. Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media – check the provider’s website for details.

New Zealand Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Tonga v Lebanon live streams in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year.

United States Rugby league fans in the US need to head for Premier Sports to watch Tonga v Lebanon live streams. A RLWC26 Pass, which gives you access to all 53 games of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, will set you back $25. Around the world If you’re tuning in from another country, Premier Sports is probably a sensible bet for a Tonga v Lebanon live stream. The provider holds Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries, so it’s a good place to start. Prices vary by region. Read more: 10 players who’ve shone in both rugby union and rugby league

How to watch Tonga v Lebanon from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching Tonga v Lebanon live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the game as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Tonga v Lebanon line-ups

Tonga

1. Lehi Hopoate

2. Sione Katoa

3. Tolutau Koula

4. Paul Alamoti

5. Jojo Fifita

6. Tuimoala Lolohea

7. TBA

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Salesi Foketi

10. Stefano Utoikamanu

11. Haumole Olakau’atu

12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

13. Jason Taumalolo (captain)

Interchange:

14. Soni Luke

15. Taniela Paseka

16. Demitric Vaimauga

17. Leka Halasima

18. Latu Fainu

19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Lebanon

1. Jacob Kiraz

2. Tony Francis

3. Michael Gabrael

4. Jordan Samrani

5. Jason Saab

6. Khaled Rajab

7. Alex Conti

8. Jaxson Rahme

9. Moustafa Dirani

10. James Roumanos

11. Tony Sukkar

12. Mikael Ibrahim

13. Alex Twal (captain)

Interchange:

14. Yehya Ayache

15. Mikael Ibrahim

16. Jalal Bazzaz

17. Khalil Rahme

18. Joseph Nohra

19. Abbas Miski

Officials

Referee: Liam Moore

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Jarrod Cole

Senior review official: Grant Atkins

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