Who will be the first ever winners of the Nations Championship trophy?

Watch France v South Africa as the two best teams in the respective hemispheres go head-to-head for the Nations Championship trophy.

This was the final many would have predicted, and there’s little doubt these two sides represent the best the north and south have to offer.

Six Nations champions France have suffered a single defeat (to the All Blacks) so far, and have looked impressive despite having several frontline stars absent with injury. And while the Springboks have suffered back-to-back defeats (to France and Ireland), Rassie Erasmus’s world champions would like nothing better than to add another prize to their bulging trophy cabinet.

These sides delivered a true Friday night blockbuster in Paris a fortnight ago, when Les Bleus ran out 21-19 victors. This Nations Championship Final promises to be a similarly must-watch affair.

The match gets underway at 4.40pm GMT at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Lucky fans in the UK, Ireland, France and the US can watch France v Springboks for free, but you can still tune in if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Read on to find out how you can use a VPN to watch the action wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to find out more – along with a preview of the match.

Nations Championship Final key information

Live stream France v Springboks for FREE in the UK

France v South Africa live streams are available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV1.

There’s nearly an hour of build-up, with ITV’s broadcast starting at 3.45pm GMT. The match itself kicks off at 4.40pm.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream France v South Africa from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Nations Championship Final. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream France v Springboks as if you were sitting in your own living room.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

How to watch France v Springboks for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch France v South Africa live streams for free in Ireland. You can tune in for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Coverage starts at 4.00pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 4.40pm.

Watch the Nations Championship Final for FREE in the United States

Every Nations Championship 2026 game has been available for free on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV, and today’s final is no exception. It’s FREE TO USE, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 11.40am ET/ 8.40am PT this morning.

France v South Africa free streams in France

French fans can tune in for free on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of England v All Blacks starts at 4.25pm CET, over an hour ahead of the 5.40pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

More ways to watch Nations Championship Final live streams

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch the Springboks in the first ever Nations Championship Final. The referee blows his whistle at 6.40pm SAST this evening.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, France v South Africa is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is at 5.40am NZDT early on Sunday morning.

Australia: Aussies need to head to subscription service Stan Sport to watch France v Springboks. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $9.99 per month, though the first two months are currently available for $4.99 per month) plus a Stan Sport subscription (which will cost you $20 per month). Kick-off is 3.40am AEDT, which is a bit antisocial – but surely worthwhile for the Nations Championship Final.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship Finals Weekend live streams for free

France v South Africa preview

The World Cup draw means these two sides are most likely to meet in the semi-finals next year, but right now this feels like the most worthy final. The Six Nations title holders against the reigning Rugby Championship winners and World Cup holders? The Nations Championship organisers couldn’t have planned it better – especially as France and South Africa played out a thriller in Paris a fortnight ago.

Indeed, that clash is sure to be fresh in the mind, particularly after Rassie Erasmus’s controversial comments about knee-drop tackles and refereeing decisions subsequently earned him a six-match ban.

France are arguably stronger than they were two weeks ago, with specialist fly-half Matthieu Jalibert back in action after star scrum-halves Antoine Dupont and Maxime Lucu doubled up in Paris, and Thomas Ramos available again at full-back.

This is, of course, a contest between the two deepest squads in rugby, and Erasmus is flexing the strength of his after two successive defeats.

He’s made seven changes to the starting XV that lost to Ireland last week. There’s a new half-back pairing of Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifting to full-back.

Up front, the loose forwards are unchanged, but there’s an all-new front row of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenkamp and Thomas du Toit, with Salmaan Moerat coming in at lock. And with a bench that boasts Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché, Wilco Louw and Eben Etzebeth – a quartet who all feature in Rugby World’s Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World – Erasmus clearly wants to add another trophy to his impressive collection.

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