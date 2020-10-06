Here’s the lowdown on the ten clubs competing in the English women’s top flight for the 2020-21 season

Allianz Premier 15s team-by-team guide

There hasn’t been a Premier 15s game for eight months but the English women’s top flight returns this weekend and will feature new clubs, players and coaches.

Here’s your Allianz Premier 15s team-by-team guide for the 2020-21 season…

Bristol Bears

Kim Oliver’s squad already had a strong Welsh flavour with the likes of Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap, fly-half Elinor Snowsill and scrum-half Keira Bevan involved.

That has been further emphasised with the addition of more Wales internationals in Jasmine Joyce, Alisha Butchers, Kayleigh Powell, Natalia John and Courtney Keight over the off-season. The re-signing of Red Roses Amber Reed and Sarah Bern is also key.

Inconsistency has resulted in mid-table finishes thus far but with international pedigree throughout the side, the play-offs will be in their sights.

DMP Durham Sharks

Darlington Mowden Park have paired up with Durham University for the second Premier 15s cycle, hence the amended name. The partnership allows players to access the Sports and Wellbeing Park facilities, as well as the university’s medical, S&C and performance staff.

Sharks have lost experience in the shape of RWC 2014 winner Tamara Taylor and England hooker Heather Kerr, so will hope fresh faces promoted from the development squad can impress under a new coaching team headed up by Gordon Brett and Stuart Dixon.

Exeter Chiefs

One of two new teams in the division, the Chiefs are coached by former England internationals Susie Appleby and Amy Garnett – and have built a multicultural squad for their first season.

Spain’s Patricia Garcia and Laura Delgado, as well as Netherlands back-row Linde van der Velden, are notable European recruits, while USA captain Kate Zackary and Canada prop Olivia DeMerchant are among those who have arrived from North America.

That experience on the world stage is complemented by young, local talent.

