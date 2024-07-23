One year to go until the British & Irish Lions tour: Rugby World August issue

Our latest issue celebrates one year to go until the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia

Issue 301 of Rugby World magazine celebrates one year to go until the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour of Australia, which promises to be the biggest Lions tour in history.

In this Lions-dedicated issue, we speak to the team behind the Lions on the logistics of planning a Lions tour expected to attract a record number of travelling fans.

We also caught up with Jason Robinson on his memories of the 2001 tour and dissect Australia’s rebuild job after Eddie Jones’ departure.

Elsewhere, we deep dive Glasgow’s historic URC win while Rugby World’s very-own Josh Graham tells us what it is like to play in a World Cup qualifier for Jamaica in the Bahamas. Someone’s got to do it…

One Year to Go British & Irish Lion Tour: August issue

The making of a British & Irish Lions Tour

Alex Spink speak to the team behind the Lions on how the 2025 tour to Australia will be the biggest in history.

The state of play of Australian rugby union

Australia has 12 months to get into shape before the Lions come to town and revive rugby union down under. Tom Decent reviews the rebuild job currently in play.

Jason Robinson exclusive

Rugby World caught up with the former England and Lions legend Jason Robinson about switching codes and starting Lion’s tests in a six-month period.

The Ultimate Warriors

Mark Palmer on how Glasgow Warriors did the impossible and won the URC in the Bulls backyard.

Rehab through rugby

How the Argentinian prison system is utilising rugby to rehabilitate its prisoners and provide a positive future.

