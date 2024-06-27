Who are favourites for the Olympics Games Rugby Sevens?

The Games return this summer in Paris

Rugby sevens at the Olympics has been in place since the sport was re-introduced at the 2016 Rio Games.

It had been a part of the Olympics before but was dropped after the 1924 event. Rugby sevens was voted back in to be introduced eight years ago.

It has become one of the most exciting sports to watch. But who has previously won? And who is favourite to take gold this year at the Paris Games? Here’s all you need to know.

Who are the previous champions?

Here are who won gold, silver and bronze at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

2016 Rio Olympics

Men: Gold – Fiji, silver – Great Britain, bronze – South Africa

Women: Gold – Australia, silver New Zealand, bronze – Canada

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men: Gold – Fiji, silver New Zealand, bronze – Argentina

Women: Gold – New Zealand, silver – France, bronze – Fiji

Who are favourites for Paris 2024?

For the men’s competition Fiji are always going to be favourites, particularly given their track record at the recent games. They also have an abundance of talent in their team. They are currently sixth in the SVNS world series standings but they are not a team to under-estimate.

Elsewhere for the men’s competition, the top three in the world series pose a threat for the medals. Argentina, Ireland – who have Hugo Keenan in their ranks – and New Zealand currently hold those positions.

But, of course, France have an ace up their sleeve with Antoine Dupont. He is arguably the best player on the planet and has boosted the French team in his time with them.

In the women’s competition, meanwhile, sees New Zealand and Australia both performing well in the world series.

France too are playing well and will be pushing to go one better than they did in Tokyo.

Great Britain will also want to get back onto the podium. They have star Red Roses player Ellie Kildunne in their ranks to try and help them get there.

