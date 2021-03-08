Stories from inside the Six Nations with exclusive interviews and expert analysis

12 reasons to buy Rugby World magazine’s April 2021 issue

The 2021 Six Nations is unlike any previous championships and the new issue of Rugby World magazine brings you stories from inside the bubble.

We have exclusive interviews, expert analysis and hard-hitting opinion around the Six Nations, plus we look ahead to the women’s championship and assess how rugby can attract new fans.

Here are 12 reasons to buy Rugby World magazine’s April 2021 issue…

England lock Jonny Hill

The Exeter Chiefs second-row was destined for a life in livestock farming but became a pedigree England lock instead. He talks role models, horse racing and red cards in this exclusive interview with RW’s Alan Pearey

Youth versus experience

Is rugby becoming ageist? RW columnist Stephen Jones believes there is too much emphasis on youth and that older heads should be embraced, rather than case aside in their thirties

The making of Justin Tipuric

A back-row with the skills of a centre, the Osprey is an integral member of Wales’ Triple Crown-winning team. With the help of his coaches and team-mates, we chart his route from a small village to Test rugby

Red cards

“I would rather players gave up the ruck than hit someone in the head.” Wasps head coach Lee Blackett on how the recent spate of red cards is a reminder of why player welfare must always be the priority

Is Antoine Dupont the world’s best player?

In The Analyst, Sean Holley breaks down the France scrum-half’s key skills and assesses whether he is the best in the world right now

Rugby’s fight for Gen Z

If rugby is to grow, it needs new, younger fans. But how do the sport’s efforts to win over the kids compare to competitors in the global marketplace? And is rugby doing enough for existing fans? RW’s Alan Dymock reports

Women’s Six Nations preview

The women’s championship kicks off in April and we run you through all you need to know in our team-by-team guide

Italy prop Danilo Fischetti

“Rugby is about the spirit of sacrifice.” Team first is the sporting philosophy of this front-rower, whose road to the top includes bikes and building work

Ireland back-row Will Connors

We find out more about the 24-year-old making significant strides for Leinster and Ireland

Rugby in Poland

From a pro league to Rugby Europe promotion, Polish rugby hopes to make a giant leap. We find out how

Scotland No 8 Matt Fagerson

For years, the Scots have been seeking a dominant figure at the back of the scrum. The striking form of Matt Fagerson suggests the search could be over

Army Rugby

Is a career in the military a good fit for rugby players? We find out why the Army is looking to recruit those cut from Premiership academies, as well as speak to people who both play and serve

Plus, there’s all this…

Geordan Murphy on who will win the Six Nations

Tips on how to defend with 14 players

Downtime with… Scotland back-row Gary Graham

A debate on Six Nations bonus points

Inside the mind of… Bristol Bears Women’s prop Stef Evans

Grass-roots club news and our latest Team of the Month

Italy full-back Manuela Furlan

Advice on how to fight inflammation

San Diego Legion and USA scrum-half Nate Augspurger

Hooker Alun Walker on Ealing Trailfinders’ ambitions

USA Sevens player Martin Iosefo

Rising Stars David Melhuizen and Josh Wycherley

Rugby World magazine’s April 2021 issue is on sale from 9 March to 5 April 2021.

