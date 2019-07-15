Free Rugby World Cup guide with Rugby World’s latest issue

Don’t miss your free 52-page Japan 2019 handbook with the September issue of Rugby World magazine

With the Rugby World Cup kicking off in two months, the latest issue of Rugby World magazine comes with a free 52-page handbook to Japan 2019. Packed with statistics and travel information, it has all you need as the tournament draws ever closer.

The magazine itself is full of stories from around the globe as we bring you the latest on how teams are gearing up for the World Cup. And there are four covers featuring big-name players from the home nations.

Here are a dozen reasons to pick up a copy of Rugby World’s September 2019 issue…

1. Stuart Hogg’s Life in Pictures

The Scotland full-back only recently turned 27 but has already crammed a shedload into his career. He reflects on the ups and downs.

2. Stephen Jones’s 31-man England squad

Our columnist turns selector to pick the 31 players he thinks should represent England at the World Cup – but will Eddie Jones agree?

3. Les Bleus Brothers

Could Toulouse’s new generation transform the fortunes of France? We meet Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack and Thomas Ramos.

4. England’s Kyle Sinckler

“He can be the best tighthead in the world.” We talk to the people who have helped the Harlequins prop progress from Battersea Ironsides to the British & Irish Lions.

5. Are Japan the hosts with the most?

The buzz is building for the World Cup, but there are also concerns over the legacy of the tournament. Our man in Japan – Rich Freeman – reports.

6. Russia coach Lyn Jones

“We’re cramming four years of work into 12 months.” The Welshman in charge of the Bears provides an insight into his team’s preparation.

7. Inside the Wales camp

Find out what happens behind the scenes in the build-up to Japan 2019 as Rugby World enjoys access all areas to the squad’s World Cup training camp.

8. South Africa’s Duane Vermeulen

Ahead of the Rugby Championship, the South Africa No 8 reveals how playing in Toulon, Tokyo and Pretoria has given him a different perspective on the game.

9. Argentina coach Mario Ledesma

The Pumas boss explains how he’ll be drawing on his experience from all over the world as he prepares his side’s route to Japan for the World Cup.

10. Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale

The high-scoring wing has fast become a mainstay in the Ireland team and in this exclusive interview talks running, religion and rugby memories.

11. The world’s most beautiful rugby ground

RW’s Alan Dymock braves bears, beers and bright lights in the middle of the night as he reports on rugby in Alaska from a picturesque setting in Anchorage.

12. Wales full-back Liam Williams

He reflects on the best year of his career, winning a Grand Slam with Wales as well as a European Cup and Premiership double with Saracens.

Plus, there’s all this…

Hamish Watson on how to win turnovers

Downtime with Italy’s Sebastian Negri

Rising Stars Fraser McReight and Jordan Joseph

Inside the mind of… Ben Youngs

Sean Holley analyses Japan’s attacking threats

What it’s like to… lose 142-0 at a World Cup by Namibia’s Kees Lensing

Spotlight on… Fiji back-row Peceli Yato

The Rugby Rant: Why New Zealand’s player drain is getting out of hand

The Secret Player on World Cup training camps

National Hero: Wallabies scrum-half Will Genia

Ben Ryan on how teams can cope with a red card

The 2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup draw

