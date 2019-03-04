The April 2019 edition of Rugby World magazine is packed with interviews with the stars of this year’s Six Nations ­– find out more here

What's inside Rugby World's Six Nations interview special?

As we head into the final rounds of this year’s Six Nations, Rugby World brings you a host of exclusive interviews with the stars of the championship in the April 2019 edition.

On top of that we debate whether the World Cup should expand and investigate the issues around alcohol consumption at matches. Plus, Tom Varndell opens up on his family history.

Here's a look at what's inside Rugby World's Six Nations interview special:

1. England centre Henry Slade

He’s taken an unusual route to the No 13 shirt, but the Exeter Chief is now thriving there for England. He tells Chris Hewett why he thinks outside-centre is his position

2. Drinking games

Does rugby need to change the drinking culture at matches? Should no-alcohol zones be introduced? Rugby World gets your thoughts

3. Wales wing George North

The Ospreys and Wales hero talks battered boots, bucket lists and big hits as he looks back on his stellar rugby career so far in ‘My life in pictures’

4. Rugby World Cup

Should the World Cup expand to 24 teams? Rugby World writers Alan Dymock and Alan Pearey take opposite sides of the argument in this debate

5. Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray

A key player for Munster and Ireland, Conor Murray covers referee relations, crazy rumours and feeling rejuvenated in this exclusive interview

6. Analysis on a shoestring

Whatever your budget, analysis can give your club an edge. Sam Larner explains how and details the different options available money-wise

7. Scotland hooker Stuart McInally

“When it’s going well, it’s the best job in the world. When it’s not, it can be a dark place.” The front-rower describes the tough times he’s endured to reach the top of the game

8. European quarter-final previews

RW columnist Stephen Jones looks ahead to the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup quarter-finals taking place at the end of this month – and makes his predictions

9. Top try-scorer Tom Varndell

The incredible tale of how former England wing Tom Varndell met his biological father and what the future holds for his family

10. Tales of the Calcutta Cup

The oldest trophy in the world has created legendary and controversial moments. Alan Dymock recounts the best stories from the annual clash between England and Scotland

11. World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson

The England legend talks bike-riding, old-style boots and BBC punditry in Rugby World’s offbeat Q&A

12. Czech Republic Women

From social media to comic book covers, James Stafford finds out how the Czech Republic are growing the women’s game

13. Italy lock David Sisi

Despite a succession of setbacks, the second-row never gave up on his dream. He tells Alan Pearey his story

14. What it’s like to… start a club in the middle of nowhere

Cian de Buitléar brought rugby to a GAA heartland and now his son plays professionally. Read the story of An Ghaeltacht

15. Former France flanker Olivier Magne

“Changes now will make us the best nation in the world.” What he thinks must happen in France

PLUS, THERE’S ALL THIS…

NEW! The Secret Referee on penalty tries

Inside the Mind of… Poppy Cleall

Ben Ryan on the pros and cons of sports psychology

Rising Stars Aneurin Owen and David Hawkshaw

Cardiff Blues wing Owen Lane on the joy of sevens

Club Hero – Toulouse full-back Maxime Médard

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist’s tips on protecting the scrum-half at exit rucks

Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright – from footballer to the next Sam Warburton?

USA Women Sevens star Ilona Maher

Sean Holley on why Racing 92 could go all the way in Europe

