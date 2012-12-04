Rugby World – January 2013 edition contents

[imagebrowser id=32]
THE FESTIVE season is a time to take stock, to assess the fortunes of the autumn and plan for the renewed battles ahead. The January issue of Rugby World reflects on some of the movers and shakers of the November Tests, including full features on Alex Goode, Richardt Strauss and Alex Cuthbert, and explores issues to occupy minds in 2013.
Should Scotland be promoting the use of project players? Who should Wales pick at No 7? What makes the current All Blacks quite probably the best team ever? And most probing of all, what is it that England team-mates call Brad Barritt that gets on his wick?
We have a host of Christmas gift ideas, including the best new rugby books and charity calendars, and there’s a quiz of the year – the winner will take possession of the Aviva Premiership trophy for a day and get VIP treatment at the final.
Elsewhere, Stephen Jones passes judgment on the law trials, we get the low-down on Bath’s code convert Kyle Eastmond, and Leigh Halfpenny explains the secrets to catching high balls in our technical section.
There’s plenty more in our January issue, so don’t miss out.
Forwards…
Our Christmas gift guide
Meet a rugby stuntman
Martyn Williams – The former Wales flanker on the Warburton v Tipuric debate
Craig Chalmers – Scotland must make changes, says the former Lions fly-half
Brian Smith – Why are the All Blacks so good? The London Irish DoR’s view
Spotlights…
Joe Launchbury – The Wasps lock has been causing a buzz. Sarah Mockford finds out more about England’s newbie
Stuart Hogg – The Scotland full-back is convinced good times lie just around the corner, says Gavin Mortimer
Keith Earls – The talented Irish back has his sights set on a second Lions tour. Katie Field reports
Matthew Rees – The Wales hooker tells Owain Jones about the highs and lows of professional rugby
Centres…
England full-back Alex Goode on his struggle to reach the top
A sporting background paved the way for wing Alex Cuthbert
We analyse the burning issue of ‘project players’ in Scotland
Richardt Strauss reveals his pride in representing Ireland
Leigh Halfpenny gives his top tips on taking the high ball
Fitness – How to lose that festive flab
Pro move – England Sevens coach Ben Ryan provides this month’s move
Mini Rugby – How to play Bulldog Push-ups
Photo Special – Blow-by-blow action as rugby stars don their boxing gloves
Hambo meets… Rugby league legend turned union coach Andy Farrell
Harlequins – Meet the characters that make the English champions tick
Stephen Jones – Are the law trials a success? Our columnist offers his view
Kyle Eastmond – We get the low-down on the latest code convert at Bath
Backs…
Grass roots – All the club news from around the country
Schools – Who’s our Team of the Month?
Essentials – Latest books and products
Uncovered – Scotland’s Alasdair Strokosch on France, karate and crêpes
Tour Tale – A saucy Lions tale from 1955
