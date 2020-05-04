Celebrating rugby for all in the June 2020 edition

Rugby World magazine’s inclusive and diversity issue

While there is no live rugby right now, the spirit of the game is evident in the work those associated with the sport are doing in their communities and beyond, from delivering food to vulnerable neighbours to huge fund-raisers.

At Rugby World magazine, we also wanted to highlight what makes rugby so special and why it is a sport for all. That is why we’ve produced an inclusive and diversity issue.

The June 2020 issue covers everything from the Bingham Cup to BAME representation, and highlights initiatives for those affected by homelessness, autism, deafness and more.

Plus, we have a host of big-name interviews too, including Nigel Owens, Jamie George, Simon Zebo, Elinor Snowsill and Sam Skinner.

If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can find out how to download the digital edition to your tablet here. We also have incredible subscription offers, including three issues for just £5 – find out more here.

Here are a dozen reasons to get a copy of Rugby World magazine’s inclusive and diversity issue…

1. The Big Interview: Nigel Owens

As the Welsh referee approaches a career milestone, he reflects on being a role model, what law he would change and his favourite match

2. Diversity

England’s squad shows diversity but are BAME communities under-represented elsewhere in the game? And what work is being done at grass-roots level? Rugby World investigates

3. Wales fly-half Elinor Snowsill

The playmaker talks about seeing rugby’s transformative effects in her work with the School of Hard Knocks

4. Trans Players

What should rugby’s transgender policy be? The participation of trans athletes is one of the biggest issues in sport and World Rugby is being proactive in addressing it. We look at all aspects of a complex debate

5. What it’s like to… play in the Homeless International Cup

Louis Stone explains how a rugby initiative set up by London Irish has changed his life

6. England hooker Jamie George

The Saracens star talks laughs, lockdown and latte art in our Downtime Q&A

7. Gay and Inclusive Rugby

The LGBT+ rugby landscape has been transformed in the past two decades. Europe’s Union Cup is taking place in Birmingham next year while the global Bingham Cup continues to grow. RW talks to three key figures about the progress

8. Harlequins Women

With a new iteration of the Tyrrells Premier 15s kicking off next season, RW’s Alan Dymock take a closer look at one of the clubs at the vanguard of the women’s game

9. My Life in Pictures… Simon Zebo

The Racing 92 full-back is known for his jovial nature. Here he talks through the highs – and lows – of his career so far

10. Mixed Ability

Mixed ability rugby shows the sport at its purest and it’s going worldwide. RW’s Alan Pearey reflects on its growth

11. Inclusivity Projects

Rugby World hears from a diverse cast around the world as we celebrate the projects and game variations bringing our sport to everyone

12. Scotland lock Sam Skinner

A cider business and learning the guitar are keeping the Exeter second-row busy during lockdown

Plus, there’s all this…

Mark Evans on how the coronavirus crisis will affect rugby

Northampton prop Owen Franks on life in lockdown

A rugby rant about wheelchair rugby

Club Hero: Sharks captain and World Cup winner Lukhanyo Am

Toby Flood on Newcastle Falcons’ promotion

Inside the mind of Saracens scrum-half and midwife Jade Knight

How to master mindfulness

Black Ferns centre Carla Hohepa on balancing rugby and parenting

Staying fit in isolation – expert tips

Ireland Sevens star Jordan Conroy

How Warren Gatland is putting his mark on the Chiefs

Rising stars Fraser Dingwall and Sam Costelow

The June 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale until 8 June 2020.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.