Celebrating those stars who’ve raised the bar
Rugby World magazine’s record breakers issue
The new issue of Rugby World magazine celebrates the stars who have raised the bar – rugby’s record breakers.
Plus, we reflect on the 2021 Six Nations, assess lockdown’s legacy on the amateur game and revisit the USA’s Women’s World Cup win 30 years ago.
If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can now order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s May-21 issue.
Or you can find out how to download the digital edition to your tablet here. We also have incredible subscription offers, including five issues for £5 right now.
What’s inside Rugby World magazine’s record breakers issue?
Dan Carter – Test rugby’s record point-scorer
The All Blacks great reflects on the highs and lows of his career in ‘My Life in Pictures’. Plus, Nick Evans – another former New Zealand fly-half – gives his verdict on whether Carter is the ‘Greatest Of All Time’
Rocky Clark – England’s most-capped player
Stephen Jones pays tribute to the former Red Roses prop and gets the front-rower’s thoughts on the current state of the women’s game
25 Rugby Records (that you probably don’t know)
Heard the one about the international who is also an astronaut? Know who has spent the most time in the sin-bin? Or what about the only Test try awarded to two players? We tell you all that and more
Daisuke Ohata – Test rugby’s record try-scorer
The Japan wing broke defences on the pitch and won fans off it, becoming a national hero
Donna Kennedy – Scotland’s most-capped player
The first woman and first Scot to make 100 Test appearances talks fear, charity challenges and coaching
Alun Wyn Jones – Rugby’s most-capped player
No one has played more Test matches in the history of rugby than the Ospreys, Wales and Lions lock, so how has he stayed at the top of the game for 15 years? We talk to coaches and team-mates to discover the key to his longevity
Dan Norton – World Sevens Series top try-scorer
The England sevens star has touched down 354 times on the World Sevens Series and is now building towards the Olympics
Beibhinn Parsons – Ireland’s youngest Test player
“It happened so fast. Everything was so new and out of my comfort zone.” The winger talks through her journey from Ireland debutant aged just 16 to now being part of the 15s and sevens squads
Ollie Thorley – Fastest four tries in the Premiership
No one has scored four tries from the start of a Premiership match quicker than the Gloucester and England wing. He discusses his try record, red card and Louis Rees-Zammit
Rory Underwood – England’s record try-scorer – in conversation with Jonny May
Rugby World brings the England wingers together to talk tries, teams and targets
Six Nations Verdict
The end of the 2021 championship marks two-and-a-half years until the next World Cup, so where do the teams stand? Stuart Barnes assesses the good – and the bad
The Lost Generation
Youngsters around the world have been missing out on rugby both at school and club level due to the pandemic. Will this have a long-term impact on the game? As the first steps are taken towards a return, RW investigates
The Murder of La Plata
Read an extract from a new novella that tells the shocking story of how an Argentinean club team was eradicated because of their political allegiances
1991 Women’s World Cup
It’s 30 years since the USA won the inaugural global women’s tournament. Martyn Thomas speaks to those involved to chart their path to glory
What it’s like to… survive a plane crash
Gustavo Zerbino has achieved a lot on and off the pitch since the 1972 Andes disaster
Plus, there’s all this…
- Downtime with… Exeter back-row Sam Simmonds
- How to defend the pick and go
- Flanker John Stevens on Cornish Pirates’ new ground and his famous father
- A debate on Six Nations relegation
- Jordie Barrett on why he wants to play 15 for the Hurricanes and All Blacks
- What CVC’s Six Nations deal means for the game
- The Analyst Sean Holley on why Bristol are tearing it up in the Premiership
- Grass-roots club news and our latest Team of the Month
- Rising Stars Freddie Steward and Ross Thompson
Rugby World magazine’s May 2021 issue is on sale from 6 April to 3 May 2021.
Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.