Siya Kolisi Named Most Influential Person in Rugby

Every two years Rugby World magazine pulls together a list of the sport’s 50 most influential people and Siya Kolisi is in top spot for 2020.

The South Africa captain guided his country to World Cup glory last November and has since been working tirelessly with his foundation to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another world champion Springboks skipper, John Smit, said that Kolisi – South Africa’s first black captain – lifting the Webb Ellis Cup would “change people’s lives” and “change the trajectory of our country”.

Kolisi has recognised the significance of that sporting moment and has since proved an inspiration off the field as well as on it. He is a role model in all senses – and adds the title of the most influential person in rugby to a growing list of accolades.

“Kolisi is definitely the most influential man in rugby at the moment. He’s also probably the most visionary and the most courageous,” writes Rugby World columnist Stephen Jones in the August 2020 edition.

Jones adds: “Kolisi appreciates the power of rugby, and has the standing and authority and intelligence to be a statesman as well, to know exactly what he is saying and why it means everything.

“You also get the impression for this great man that he is saying exactly what he believes, with no gilding of his words for anyone’s consumption.”

Compiling this list of the 50 most influential people in rugby is an exhaustive process that involves canvassing opinions from those involved in the game around the world. More than 120 people were put forward and the final 50 are revealed in the August 2020 edition of Rugby World, which goes on sale on Tuesday 7 July.

South Africa‘s Kolisi is one of two players in the top ten, with England lock Maro Itoje the other. The pair are joined by coaches Warren Gatland, who will take charge of the British & Irish Lions next year, England’s Eddie Jones and Rassie Erasmus, who is now overseeing South African rugby in a DoR role.

There are also several administrators in the upper echelons of the list. New World Rugby vice-chairman and FFR president Bernard Laporte looks set to push for radical changes in the governing body.

Dr Eanna Falvey, World Rugby’s chief medical officer, is responsible for how the sport deals with Covid-19 as well as law changes to help make the game safer, while Katie Sadleir is in charge of women’s rugby, which is so crucial for the continued growth of the sport.

The top ten is completed by RWC 2023 CEO Claude Atcher and Nick Clarry, who heads up the sports division at CVC, a company that has a growing investment in the sport.

Here’s the top ten of Rugby World’s Most Influential People in Rugby in 2020…

Siya Kolisi Bernard Laporte Maro Itoje Warren Gatland Nick Clarry Rassie Erasmus Claude Atcher Eddie Jones Dr Eanna Falvey Katie Sadleir

