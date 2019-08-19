The new issue of Rugby World magazine has everything you need to know about the tournament in Japan, plus a wallchart!

The Ultimate Rugby World Cup 2019 Guide

The new issue of Rugby World magazine has everything you need to know about Japan 2019 – it’s the ultimate guide to this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The 148-page bumper magazine features a team-by-team guide, exclusive interviews, technical analysis, a North v South debate and much more.

Plus, the edition comes with this World Cup wallchart so you can keep track of all the fixtures and fill in results along the way.

Here are another 15 reasons to pick up a copy of Rugby World’s October 2019 issue…

1. Every team analysed

There are 20 teams competing for the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan and we have in-depth, three-page guides to all of them. From facts and stats to key men and tactical insight, we have you covered.

2. Jonny Bairstow’s viewpoint

The opening batsman who helped England win the Cricket World Cup is also a big rugby fan. He tells us about his love for the sport and picks his England back-line for Japan.

3. South Africa’s Faf de Klerk

The Springbok on how Sale Sharks have helped him achieve his international goals.

4. All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett

The New Zealander, who has twice been crowned World Rugby Player of the Year, talks dancing, dinner guests and dairy farming in our exclusive Q&A.

5. Argentina’s Pablo Matera

Captain, totem, powerhouse – there will be no missing the Pumas flanker in Japan.

6. Tonga coach Toutai Kefu

“I’ll have 20 players sitting on the sidelines watching the World Cup when they should have been playing for us.” He explains why he wants changes to be made to rugby’s eligibility rules.

7. Inside the mind of… Maro Itoje

Get to know the Saracens, England and Lions lock as he gives his thoughts on podcasts, musicals, sleep and more.

8. Samoa’s Chris Vui

The Bristol lock was a latecomer to rugby but has been quick to make an impact. He talks through his journey.

9. Wonder of the Wallabies

Australia are renowned for peaking for World Cups and Dane Haylett-Petty has taken a successful, if unusual, route to the top too. We find out more.

10. The making of Peter O’Mahony

From Cork Con to icon, the Munster flanker is integral to Irish hopes at the World Cup. We talk to those who have witnessed his rise.

11. North v South debate

It’s 16 years since England’s World Cup triumph – the only time the southern hemisphere’s monopoly has been broken. Stephen Jones assesses the North v South divide in the hunt for rugby’s biggest prize.

12. Fiji’s Jale Vatubua

The hard-hitting Pau centre talks Fiji, family and the future.

13. Scotland’s Ali Price

After a few ups and downs in recent seasons, the half-back is hoping to hit new heights in Japan.

14. Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe

The No 10, who has sadly been ruled out of the World Cup by injury, talks pressure, changes in mindset and his move to the Ospreys.

15. England’s Mark Wilson

The back-rower proves that good things come to those who graft. We find out more about his work ethic and he provides insight into his team-mates, including who is the best dancer.

Plus, there’s all this…

Analysis of Ireland’s two-phase play

Bill Beaumont and Gary Gold debate the scrum law amendment

National Hero – Canada’s DTH van der Merwe

A rant about the Nations Championship

Exclusive interview with Georgia’s Vasil Lobzhanidze

Jonny May’s counter-attacking tips

Rising Stars Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler and Josh Hodge

The Secret Player on playing banana-skin teams

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.