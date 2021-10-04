Ten reasons to buy the latest issue of Rugby World magazine

What’s Inside Rugby World’s Game Changers Edition?

Change is a word that can spark different emotions, excitement or concern. Yet rugby is at something of a crossroads and if the sport sits still, it will get left behind.

So the new issue of Rugby World magazine is themed around ‘Game Changers’, be that Red Roses star Shaunagh Brown, Team GB’s history-making wheelchair rugby team or ways to shake up the sport.

It’s packed with exclusive interviews and thought-provoking opinion – and be sure to let us know your views on what (or if) rugby needs to change by emailing rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can now order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s November 21 issue.

You can find out how to download the digital edition to your tablet here. We also have incredible subscription offers, including three issues of Rugby World magazine for £3 until 17 October.

Ten reasons to get Rugby World’s Game Changers Edition

1. Shaunagh Brown

The Red Roses star not only makes her views clear on rugby’s need to increase diversity and grow the game, but she also explains practical ways to do exactly that.

The Harlequins prop was also so good in our photo shoot that we’ve produced different covers for our print and digital editions.

2. 20 Ways To Shake Up Rugby

Many feel rugby is in a slump, turning off some fans and failing to attract others. Rugby World puts forward a few game-changing proposals.

3. Wales v New Zealand

“For Wales the crushing weight of history is very much dressed in black.”

Stephen Jones reflects on Wales’ miserable run against the All Blacks and ponders their chances in Cardiff this month.

4. Gaming: A Modern Addiction

Rugby World investigates the potential perils of excessive gaming for young athletes and what it’s like balancing performance with a life online.

5. Who Should Be England’s No 9 For RWC 2023?

Ben Youngs has been a stalwart at scrum-half for England, but is he the man for the Rugby World Cup? Stuart Barnes runs the rule over the contenders for the half-back spot.

6. Welcome To My Club

Our regular series returns, with a trip to Twyford Avenue to see Wasps Women first on the agenda for RW’s Alan Dymock this season.

7. Rugby World Cup 1991

This month marks 30 years since Samoa stunned Wales and the rugby world. We reflect on that momentous triumph at RWC 1991 with those involved.

8. Exclusive Interviews

This month’s issue is packed with interviews with players and coaches, including…

Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo on making the most of his second chance

“I trained the day I went into labour.” Black Ferns captain Les Elder

Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher talking Lions, Leinster and LeBron James

Northampton DoR Chris Boyd discussing the north-south divide

Edinburgh back-row Ben Muncaster on learning from the best

Spain lock Josh Peters explaining why he has high hopes for Doncaster

“We’re in an evolution stage.” USA men’s sevens coach Mike Friday

9. World 12s

Does rugby need the proposed World 12s tournament? Steve Hansen and Peter Burns offer opposing views in our Face-off debate.

Outgoing EPCR chairman Simon Halliday also discusses the World 12s concept as well as ways the European cup competitions are looking to innovate.

10. Louis Rees-Zammit

A megastar in the making! Sean Holley analyses the Gloucester, Wales and Lions wing.

Plus, there’s all this…

GB’s Paralympics history makers

Downtime with… Tonga scrum-half Sonatane Takulua

The Secret Player’s letter to his younger self

Rising Stars Destiny Brill and Nathan Doak

Phil Kearns on Australia’s bid to host RWC 2027

Jaco van der Walt on how to throw a miss pass

Inside the mind of… USA flanker Hanco Germishuys

A rant on free-to-air TV coverage

The Secret Referee on that Jordie Barrett red card

Jordie Barrett red card National Hero: Uruguay captain Andrés Vilaseca

A boost for rugby in Palestine

Grass-roots club news

Rugby World magazine’s November 2021 issue is on sale from 5 October to 1 November 2021.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.