RUGBY’S RED card sanction needs to change. It is too regimented and outdated. Everyone agrees safety must be paramount to counter concussion, and the head must be protected. But such a stance doesn’t have to come at the cost of a genuine, fair contest.

Rugby is complicated – rapid at Test level especially, requiring athletes to make split-second decisions in contact. At some point, there has to be common sense to recognise that dangerous collisions will, in some form, always happen because of the different shapes and sizes in our game.

How you treat complex, varied situations preserves the integrity of the contest.

Currently, red cards allow no differentiation between clear and obvious malicious intent or slightly-mistimed tackles that frequently occur.

Do red cards ruin games? Not always. Smart, fit teams can survive ten, 20 minutes at a push, with 14 men. Any longer and it’s beyond a fair

fight. Why not let red-carded players be replaced after, say, 20 minutes? The offender doesn’t return – they are cited, suspended if deemed necessary. And the contest is preserved.

Those who fork out to attend live events or pay subscription fees deserve better. At least be open to change instead of vehemently rejecting the notion that evolution may be needed.

Must we witness a Rugby World Cup final overshadowed by a debatable, early red that makes a mockery of the showpiece before the matter is properly addressed?

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

NEIL TREACY

Producer and broadcaster at Off the Ball