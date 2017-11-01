Arron Reed could make his Premiership debut this weekend, having been named on the bench for the clash with Wasps. Find out more about the Sale Sharks wing in our Q&A

Arron Reed has been rewarded for his prolific scoring form for National One side Sale FC by being named on the bench for the Sharks’ Gallagher Premiership match against Wasps this Saturday. The 19-year-old started Anglo-Welsh Cup games against Worcester and Saracens last season but has yet to feature in the cut and thrust of Premiership rugby.

Reed first caught our eye at the 2017 Premiership Sevens – and below is an interview we ran with him last year. Two players whom he name-checks, Mike Haley and Will Addison, have since moved on, but on the flip side he now has a chance to learn from one of Europe’s most lethal finishers, Chris Ashton…

Name Arron Reed Born 10 July 1999 Birthplace Chester, Cheshire Club Sale Sharks Country England Position Wing

How did you get into rugby?

I’d watch my dad play and wanted to get involved. I played football but didn’t enjoy it as much. I liked the contact; it was more physical. And I liked running with ball in hand.

How old were you when you first played?

Nine, at Tarleton RFC. I started as a ten and then moved to the wing and I enjoy it there. It’s much better for me because I’m more of a runner than a ball player. I’m better on the ball in space than with distribution and stuff like that.

Did you play any other sports?

I did a bit of athletics – sprinting 100m and 200m – and golf. I like the driving range. And I love table tennis.

Talk us through your representative honours…

I played North U16 and then my first England game was for the U18s against Scotland this year. I joined the Sale Academy at 15 and trained once a week, but I’m full-time now.

You played in the Singha Sevens for Sale…

We had a young team and I really enjoyed it. I’ve played in the A team too.

How big a boost was it being given a five-year deal by the club?

It’s great and I’m looking forward to the next few years with them. On and off the field, I just want to learn and improve.

Who’s been the biggest influence on you?

My family’s support has been important and my move to Kirkham Grammar School when I was 16 had a big influence because I did more rugby training. Aled Trenhaile was the head coach and I improved a lot. He’s got a lot of rugby knowledge.

Who were your childhood heroes?

Jonny Wilkinson and Brian O’Driscoll were the main two; I wanted to be like them. Even now, watching TV, I look at what England players are doing and at what New Zealand players are doing, and see if I can learn off them.

RW Verdict: The Sharks clearly see huge potential in the winger given the long-term contract he signed recently. He should learn a lot from the back-three talent at the club, the likes of Denny Solomona, Mike Haley (now Munster) and Will Addison (now Ulster).

This article first appeared in the November 2017 issue of Rugby World.