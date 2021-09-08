Hotshot: Glasgow back-row Rory Darge

This youngster is already on Scotland’s radar

Glasgow back-row Rory Darge

Date of birth 23 February 2000 Born Edinburgh Position Back-row Club Glasgow Warriors Country Scotland

How long have you played rugby?

I started when I was about eight at North Berwick. None of my family played but my friends did.

What positions have you played?

Pretty much always in the back row, apart from at high school when I played a bit at centre and prop. Seven is my favourite position. You just get on the ball a lot more and I enjoy that style of play.

Did you play any other sports growing up?

I played football very briefly. I also did swimming and boxing, but I stopped them when I was about 15 to focus on rugby.

Who was your childhood hero?

It would have been boxers. I read about Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali.

What are your strengths?

I try to get high events in games, to get through a lot of work in attack and defensively.

And work-ons?

Trying to get over the ball a bit more defensively, to jackal. If there’s an opportunity to get to the ball, it’s trying to make the most of that.

How did the Glasgow move come about?

I was at Edinburgh as an academy player and the SRU thought it might be more suited for me to be at Glasgow. They asked if I was interested and I said yes. I was meant to come at the end of the (2020-21) season but it happened earlier and worked out well because I got a bit of rugby.

Everyone has been really welcoming, especially as a younger guy coming into a new environment.

Who has been the biggest influence on your career?

My family; my mum and dad taking me to games and training, my extended family just being massively supportive and coming to games.

How did it feel to get the Scotland call-up?

I was surprised because I’d not played much rugby – two professional starts really – but I was delighted.

What do you do away from rugby?

Right now, it’s settling into Glasgow. I don’t know the city very well so I’m getting to know the place.

Apart from that, learning to drive – I need to get that sorted this summer. In Edinburgh you’ve got the trams so I could get away with it but Glasgow is a different animal!

I’m also looking to start an Open University business course next year as something to do in my spare time.

RW Verdict: Former Scotland U20 captain Darge was quick to make an impression at the Warriors and was Man of the Match on only his second start, against the Dragons. His work ethic and hunger to learn are particular standouts.

This article originally appeared in Rugby World’s August 2021 edition.

