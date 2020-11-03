Hotshot: Glasgow scrum-half Jamie Dobie

The No 9 joined the Warriors straight from school and made an immediate impact

Glasgow scrum-half Jamie Dobie

Date of birth 7 June 2001 Born Inverness Club Glasgow Position Scrum-half Country Scotland

What sports did you play growing up?

A lot of tennis, a lot of golf, obviously rugby. I did a spot of everything really.

When did you start playing rugby?

At the age of nine in primary school in Inverness, but tennis was my main thing. I was in the tennis academy when I first went to Merchiston school and started playing rugby at the same time. At 14/15, with exams, it was too much to do both.

I stuck with rugby because I enjoyed it more – playing with team-mates and friends rather than being an individual in tennis. That’s when rugby took over.

What positions have you played?

A bit at fly-half in my last year at school but that was more experimental; I’ve really always been a scrum-half. I think skills I picked up playing tennis and golf helped – hand-eye coordination and footwork.

What are your strengths?

I think passing is probably a strength and my running game has definitely come on. I’ve also done a lot of work on defence.

Any childhood heroes?

Playing tennis, Andy Murray was the obvious one being a Scot and at the top of the game.

Who’s been the biggest influence on your career?

My school coach Roddy Deans. He coached me in the last couple of years there. There was influence on the pitch and influence off the pitch, with the leadership element and mental side of the game. He was a massive influence on me and I’m in the position I am now because of him.

When did you link up with Glasgow?

I was in Edinburgh’s academy for my last couple of years at school and I moved to Glasgow on a pro contract straight from school at 18.

What are your goals going forward?

To just keep broadening my game and skill-set. I’ve had this first year to learn the structure at Glasgow and role of scrum-half. It’s taking opportunities when they come.

What do you do away from rugby?

I’m about to start a business course at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

RW Verdict: The World Cup meant Dobie enjoyed more game time than he expected on arriving at Scotstoun and he was named Young Player of the Year in May. He can expect to build on that over the coming months, with his sharp breaks testing defences.

This article originally appeared in the November 2020 edition of Rugby World magazine.

