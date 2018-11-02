Hotshot: Harlequins and England U20 fly-half Ellie Green

It’s not just Harlequins’ men’s team that have a teenage No 10 – find out more about the women’s playmaker Ellie Green

Harlequins and England U20 fly-half Ellie Green

Date of Birth 21 Jan 2001 Born Epsom, Surrey Club Harlequins Country England Position Fly-half

How did you get involved in rugby?

I have an older brother and sister, and they played from a very young age, and my dad was coach, so it was a rite of passage for me. I started at Sutton & Epsom.

Have you always been a ten?

I started in the forwards as a second-row and No 8 when I played mixed rugby. Then when I got into U13 girls, I realised I could kick quite well so I moved to fly-half.

I had to move to Beccehamians as that was the nearest girls’ set-up that had a full team and played regular matches.

Did you play other sports?

I played hockey at school and for Surrey U15. It was a toss-up between hockey and rugby, but I realised rugby was the best sport for me. I like the family feel of rugby and when you’re on the pitch you have to rely on other people.

Who were your childhood heroes?

When I was 13 I went to the (Women’s) World Cup final in France and watching England win I thought, ‘This is where I want to be in ten years’.

It’s great to play with some of those players and against some of them now in the Premier 15s.

When did you link up with Harlequins?

I’d done a few camps when I was younger and I was registered after my 17th birthday (you have to be at least 17 to play in the Premier 15s). I played my first game off the bench at Darlington Mowden Park in February. The first couple of tackles were a bit of a shock to the system!

How did you find touring with England U20 this summer?

It was an amazing experience, especially being so young in that environment. We had a buddy system and Zoe Harrison taught me so much. She’s been through the U20 set-up and is now a proper Red Rose, so it was really helpful.

Who’s been the biggest influence on your career?

I’d say my dad and my brother. My dad, Graham, from a coaching perspective and my brother, Harry, who had to quit rugby through illness and is very inspirational to me.

What are your goals for this season?

To keep playing in the Premier 15s and pushing forward with my development. I’m still young and have so much more to experience, in U20s and Premier 15s, so I want to learn off everyone.

RW VERDICT: Quins’ men’s and women’s teams are both favouring teenage fly-halves, and Green, who is studying for A Levels in maths, biology and PE, will benefit long term from bossing around internationals each weekend.

This article originally appeared in the November 2018 edition of Rugby World.

