We could see two Garbisis playing for the Azzurri in the future

Hotshot: Italy U20 scrum-half Alessandro Garbisi

Date of birth 11 April 2002 Born Venice Position Scrum-half Club Benetton Country Italy

How old were you when you started rugby?

Five. I went to watch my brother, Paolo (Italy fly-half), then I started to play. That was for Mogliano, a club near Treviso. Rugby was the first and only sport I played.

Have you always been a nine?

I started at fly-half but when I was 15 or 16 they moved me to scrum-half as I’m not too tall. I love it. I’m always in the game and near the ball, talking to forwards and backs. Along with the fly-half, you choose what the team is going to do on the field.

Who was your childhood hero?

I grew up watching Aaron Smith. He’s the best scrum-half in the world, a great player. He’s my idol.

What are your strengths?

I have great vision of the play and great physicality. The areas I have to improve are my passing and my box kicking. I’ve a lot of work to do and I’m doing it.

How did you find the U20 Six Nations?

I really enjoy playing for my country. It’s a great tournament with a high level of rugby and it’s very important to face players from other countries.

Beating England was great! I felt like we did an incredible thing and it was the first time ever in the history of Italian rugby for us to win against England.

Who has been the biggest influence on your career?

My brother. The step I’m doing now, he did it two years ago. I’m always watching him and talking to him about rugby, how he feels in Benetton and now Montpellier. I’m really happy and proud of what my brother is doing.

Would you like to play for Italy with him?

That is my dream since I was a child. I’ve never played a match with my brother so I hope we can.

Aside from playing for Italy, what are your goals?

I think getting experience outside Italy is very important and for me the Premiership is the greatest championship in the world, so it’s a dream to play in the Premiership. I know it’s very difficult but I will work for that.

RW Verdict: Part of an Italy U20 side that caused a stir in the Six Nations, economics student Garbisi has signed with Benetton until 2025. Could we see the brothers line up at half-back for Italy in the future? You would not bet against it.

This article originally appeared in the May 2022 edition of Rugby World.

