The Australian teenager is a rising star in union and league

Hotshot: Reds back Destiny Brill

Date of birth 10 June 2003 Born Taranaki, NZ Position Scrum-half Franchise Reds Country Australia

What sports did you play growing up?

Rugby union, rugby league, touch football, netball and basketball.

How did you first get involved in rugby?

My three older brothers played, so I had no choice but to join! I started rippa rugby aged four at Tukapa rugby club and Spotswood Primary School (NZ).

What do you enjoy most about rugby?

It’s a physical game of inches, strength and strategy.

Who were your childhood rugby heroes?

I never really followed anyone, just watched my opposition and tried to be better than the best player on the paddock.

What positions have you played?

In sevens, I’ve played as a hooker and power forward. In 15s, half-back and centre.

Describe your strengths and work-ons.

My defence, ground work and passing would be strengths; my work-ons are my kicking game and communication.

Who has been the biggest influence on your career?

My family, especially my mum. They have been the backbone of my rugby journey, financially and physically. My family have sacrificed everything. Two years ago they packed their lives up and moved states (Perth, Western Australia to Brisbane, Queensland) so I could fulfil my rugby dreams.

My family have kept me grounded and accountable. My mum always has high expectations of me on and off the field.

Outside of my (immediate) family it has to be my uncle Shan Symon, who was on the sidelines of my games and expected nothing short of a stellar performance on the physical side.

How have you found senior rugby?

It has been such a big step up. My game is slowly improving just by being around girls who’ve been in the game for a while and have experienced the big leagues. I’m very fortunate that I have strong mentors supporting me.

How does it feel to be part of the Wallaroos’ Player of National Interest Squad?

It’s been such a humbling feeling to be given the opportunity to learn from and rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in women’s rugby.

What do you want to achieve in the next 12 months?

Hopefully to represent Australia at the World Cup.

RW Verdict: The teenager, who is doing a teacher’s aide course, has been labelled a ‘wonderkid’ in both league and union. She scored the only try on her State of Origin debut for Queensland and helped the Reds to the Super W final.

This article originally appeared in Rugby World’s November 2021 edition.

