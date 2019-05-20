Hotshot: Sale Sharks and England U20 centre Cameron Redpath

He may have a famous father but Cameron Redpath is putting his own stamp on the game

Sale Sharks and England U20 centre Cameron Redpath

Date of birth 23 December 1999 Born Narbonne Club Sale Sharks Country England Position Centre

When did you first play rugby?

I was brought up around rugby and always had a rugby ball or a big pair of socks pretending it was a ball! I first played when I was four at Cheltenham Tigers.

Did you play any other sports growing up?

A lot of football – I played in centre midfield. I managed to get into the West Brom academy for a couple of years.

So why did you opt for rugby?

I’d always preferred rugby and just grew away from football. I enjoyed rugby a lot more, so started to take it more seriously.

What positions have you played?

Fly-half, centre, full-back… I even played nine for ten minutes on my Premiership debut because our nine had been yellow-carded. I’d underestimated how much running you have to do there! At the minute I’m looking at centre.

Who were your childhood heroes?

For rugby, guys like Dan Carter and Sonny Bill Williams. And obviously my dad (ex-Scotland captain Bryan Redpath).

I went to the 2003 World Cup to watch him. He knows the game so well and will be honest and tell me if I do something wrong. I’m lucky.

You’ve trained with the senior England squad – how was it?

A great experience, learning off Owen Farrell and George Ford, especially when you’ve looked up to them coming through the ranks and they’ve done what I’m trying to do.

Are you studying away from rugby?

This season, as I’d only just finished education, I wanted to enjoy the year and, having been injured (he had knee surgery last summer), get back fit. So I’ve just focused on rugby.

Next year I might do an Open University or online course in business or property management.

How do you relax?

I play a bit of golf. I do a bit of goalkicking with Jon Callard so the golf helps – you don’t have to hit the ball hard to get the swing right.

RW VERDICT: Redpath’s potential has already been noted by Eddie Jones. The teenager should play a significant role for England U20 at the Junior World Cup in Argentina in June, before targeting more game time for Sale Sharks next season.

This article originally appeared in the June 2019 edition of Rugby World magazine.

