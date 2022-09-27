Hotshot: Stormers fly-half Sacha Mngomezulu 

Get to know the highly-rated South African back

Stormers fly-half Sacha Mngomezulu

Date of birth 22 February 2002 Born Cape Town Position Fly-half Team Stormers Country South Africa

How did you get involved in rugby?

Every Friday at school when I was five or six, we’d play tag rugby. I developed a love for it. I played all through school, then when I was 15 I moved into the provincial system and I got my first professional contract in 2020.

Did you play other sports?

I was good at football and was in the South African Ajax squad. I played first-team cricket at school too. When I was 15, I focused on rugby. It was more appealing.

What positions have you played?

I was inside-centre at prep school, then the fly-half was on a hockey tour so I played fly-half and realised I liked the position. You control the tempo of the game and I like the pressure of having to turn up.

What are your strengths?

Probably my kicking out of hand and my spatial awareness, being able to take the ball to the line. I’d also say as a ten I’m a decent defender, which is important to me.

What about work-ons?

Definitely my left foot. I’m not ambidextrous but I’d like to be close to that. Also composure. The first couple of games in the Six Nations Summer Series I was lacking that but you mature through game time.

What are your goals for this season?

My main goal is to get into the Stormers match-day 23 and from there to build to become a starting player in the next year or two. I want to play as much as I can.

Who has been the biggest influence on your career?

I’d say my brother and his love for the game. He’s five years older and I’d always play with him and his mates, so I’d be seven and they were 12 or 13, and that’s the best way of improving.

He supports me and calls me before games, tells me what I need to work on.

Does your brother still play?

No, he’s a Netflix boy! He’s on Too Hot to Handle.

What do you do away from rugby?

Now age-group rugby is done, I’m going to study something like entrepreneurship. I’ve got a few business ideas.

RW Verdict: Mngomezulu has a British passport, but after singing the anthem for the U18 sevens team he knew it’d always be South Africa rugby-wise. He led the Junior Boks to victory in the Summer Series and should get more game time this term for the Stormers.

This article originally appeared in Rugby World magazine’s October 2022 edition.

