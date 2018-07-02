Meet Angus Curtis, the centre following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps

Hotshot: Ulster and Ireland U20 centre Angus Curtis

Date of birth 26 March 1998 Born Harare Province Ulster Country Ireland Position Centre

You’re from a rugby family…

Yes, my dad played rugby and he was introduced to it by his dad (dad David and grandfather Arthur Bryan both represented Ireland), and me and my brothers got into it too.

I played cricket and rugby from a young age. It’s only in the last couple of years that rugby has been my main sport.

When did you first play rugby?

At primary school in Harare, St John’s, when I was seven or eight. I then got a scholarship for cricket and rugby to Hilton College in South Africa when I was 13. Zimbabwe schoolboy rugby is decent but in South Africa it’s a huge step up – competitive and physical.

When did you decide to focus on rugby?

In my last year at school. I got involved with Sharks U18 and thought, ‘This is what I want to do’. I liked cricket too but I enjoyed rugby more. I was an opening batsman and if you’re put into bat first and are caught at slip early on, you’re done for the whole day. In rugby you’re involved for 80 minutes and are always making a contribution. I like the camaraderie too, as much as it’s a cliché.

Have you always been a centre?

I was pretty much a fly-half all the way through school. It’s only since I came over to Ulster in January 2017 that I’ve made the conversion to centre.

What are your strengths?

My feet and taking the ball to the line, looking to take defenders on. My distribution, and my defence is pretty solid.

What do you do off the field?

I’m studying economics and finance at Queen’s University, so I don’t have a lot of time outside that and rugby. I’m finishing my first year and think I’ll go part-time next year to fit everything in.

Do you get to go back to Zimbabwe often?

I went back for a month last year after the Junior World Cup, and I’m doing the same this time, going back for four weeks before pre-season.

RW VERDICT: Curtis, who has been joined in the Ulster Academy by younger brother Graham, has shone for Ireland U20 with his physicality and made his Ulster debut at the end of the season. Next term, he is targeting more provincial rugby.

This article originally appeared in the July 2018 issue of Rugby World magazine. Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.