Hotshot: Wales scrum-half Meg Davies

The teenager made her international debut during the Women’s Six Nations

Wales scrum-half Meg Davies

Born 19 January 2002 Born Cardiff Position Scrum-half Club Exeter Chiefs Country Wales

How did you get involved in rugby?

I started aged eight, at Rumney Juniors. A couple of boys in my class at primary school asked me to come down. When I couldn’t play with the boys any more, at 12, I went to Cardiff Quins. It was my first girls’ team.

What did you like about rugby early on?

The environment; it’s such a family environment. And you get smashed and tackled but keep coming back. There’s just something about it…

I played basketball, hockey and athletics, but rugby stood out to me.

What positions have you played?

When I was eight, I was in the back row. Then the boys shot up and I was small, so I got chucked in at nine or ten and I’ve mostly played at nine since. I love getting stuck in; I couldn’t stand and wait for the ball,

I want to have the ball in my hands. I enjoy scanning and looking for opportunities to snipe. I like to be involved.

When did you first get recognised by Wales?

At 16 I started to train with the sevens team and I went to Kuala Lumpur for the Touch World Cup in 2019. It was tough because it was really hot – after 20 seconds you couldn’t breathe – but it was amazing. After the World Cup, playing rugby was easy as I could run and run!

Any childhood heroes?

TJ Perenara and Aaron Smith. I like the way they play and their confidence. I’ve watched them play since I was young and constantly learn.

Tell us about your move to Exeter…

Last year I was at Gloucester-Hartpury and then Susie Appleby (Exeter coach) asked what my plans were. I wasn’t sure whether to carry on with Gloucester, go to college or go home to Cardiff and go to uni.

I wanted to play rugby and do education as well, and she offered me an apprenticeship with the Chiefs doing a coaching course at college. It’s the best decision I’ve made.

What was it like making your Test debut in the Six Nations?

A huge surprise; it’s been a dream since I was young. I was really proud to be part of the team and there were emotions flying everywhere!

What are your goals going forward?

To continue playing for the Chiefs, and the same with Wales. I need to keep working hard to stay there.

What do you do away from rugby?

I’m outdoorsy and love kayaking, beach walks…

RW Verdict: Davies is learning a lot from experienced Spain No 9 Patricia Garcia at Chiefs. She has put herself in the frame for the World Cup after receiving a late call-up to Wales’ Six Nations squad following Keira Bevan’s injury.

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 edition of Rugby World magazine.

