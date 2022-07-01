The teenage front-rower talks highlights and aspirations

Wales U18 hooker Molly Wakely

Date of birth 16 June 2005 Born Abergavenny Position Hooker Region Dragons Country Wales

How did you get involved in rugby?

I was watching my brothers play at a young age and decided to get involved. I loved it straightaway – I haven’t stopped since!

I’ve got six brothers and two of them were playing, so I got into it through them. My bampi (grandfather) also played; I’ve got a bird on the tattoo on my leg because he bred birds.

What was it like growing up with six brothers?

I’d say I got my physicality from the back garden rugby games!

Who was your childhood hero?

Alun Wyn Jones when I was younger, but now my role model is Kelsey Jones. When I scored a try against Ireland (in U18 Six Nations), she retweeted it and said it was a great forward’s try.

What positions have you played?

I’ve played hooker for the last six years. Before that I played wing. I was playing with boys at the time and my coach suggested it; it was a big change from the wing but I love the physicality.

Your rugby highlight to date?

It would have to be scoring a try for Wales.

How did you find the U18 Six Nations?

It was a massive opportunity and to be part of something that had never happened before was amazing. We were making history. It’s something I never knew I could aspire to, to work towards playing for the U18s, but now I hope it’s put in stone for younger girls so they can look to do that.

Do you now aspire to be a pro player?

Now the female game is professional in Wales, I hope to play and get paid for something I love doing. It’s my big-time aspiration. I went to the Arms Park to watch the Women’s Six Nations matches and you can see the game is growing.

What are your strengths?

Definitely my defence, the physicality; I like making big tackles. I also feel I read the game well. I’m working on my profile in the scrum and my running lines.

Who has been the biggest influence on your career?

Scott Matthews, my college coach (at Coleg Gwent). I just feel he’s been a key part of my development. When it came to Dragons and Wales selection, he reviewed targets with me and would spend an hour on a Tuesday morning working on my throwing, tackling or fitness.

RW Verdict: One of the standout stars of the U18 Six Nations for Wales, who won all three of their matches, Wakely is being tipped for big things. She’s halfway through a two-year sports coaching course and has clear goals in elite sport.

This article originally appeared in Rugby World’s July 2022 edition.

