Waratahs fly-half Tane Edmed

Date of birth 16 August 2000 Born Sydney Position Fly-half Franchise Waratahs Country Australia

When did you first play?

I started playing rugby league from the age of six. My father played for Balmain Tigers and I played my junior league for Leichhardt Wanderers. When I was 12 my best friend’s father suggested I go for a scholarship at Trinity Grammar. I started playing rugby at the school and loved it.

Did you play any other sports growing up?

Heaps – cricket, soccer, touch, swimming, athletics and gymnastics.

Who was your childhood hero?

Easily Dan Carter. To me he was the most complete rugby player ever. He could run, tackle, kick, ball play and manage the game better than anyone. He also seems very humble. Beauden Barrett is also someone I look up to.

What are your strengths?

I pride myself on my game management. I also love to run the ball. Consistency around my run, kick, pass decision-making is something I’d like to work on, along with my ability to have a world-class kicking game.

How have you found Super Rugby Pacific and the Waratahs?

I’ve loved it. The chance to play against some of the best in the world is amazing. As for the Waratahs, its unbelievable that I can represent my home state and play in the sky blue. The boys are also top notch.

Who has been your biggest influence?

My parents. Mum and Dad did everything they could to give my brothers and I the best opportunities. My dad taught me almost everything I know when it comes to footy and my mother always showed her support in keeping us fit and healthy. I also want to mention Leichhardt Wanderers and my high school.

What are your goals going forward?

I want to be a part of something special with the Waratahs and play many games for my home state. While I’m trying to stay in the short term, playing for the Wallabies is a dream of mine and something I’d love to do in the future.

RW Verdict: Alongside studying sport and exercise management, he’s had a breakthrough season and starred in Waratahs’ win over the Crusaders. His willingness to learn is sure to see Edmed continue to climb rugby’s ranks.

This article originally appeared in Rugby World’s July 2022 edition.

