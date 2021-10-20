From his golf handicap to his New Zealand debut
Who is Beauden Barrett: Ten things you should know about the All Blacks star
Beauden Barrett has the versatility and skill-set to play at fly-half and full-back at international level, becoming a central figure for New Zealand.
Ten things you should know about Beauden Barrett
1. Barrett was born on 27 May 1991, in New Plymouth, in Taranaki on New Zealand’s North Island.
Brothers Scott and Jordie are also All Blacks, whilst another, Kane, played for New Zealand Schools, Taranaki and the Blues. The Barrett clan comprises five brothers and three sisters.
2. Barrett’s father Kevin, a dairy farmer, played 167 times for Taranaki as a second-row while mother Robyn was a talented runner and netball player.
Beauden Barrett made his Taranaki debut in 2010 and graduated to the Hurricanes the next year.
3. A Junior World Cup winner with New Zealand in Italy in 2011, Barrett scored a try in the 33-22 win over England in Padua. Barrett played at full-back in the final, Gareth Anscombe started at ten and England fielded George Ford at fly-half with Owen Farrell at 12.
4. In his second season for Taranaki, in the 2011 ITM Cup, Barrett scored 90 points which included a competition nine penalties in a 39-33 win over Bay of Plenty.
MORE ON BEAUDEN BARRETT
All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett analysed
He’s made headlines for scoring four tries for…
Beauden Barrett: How to mix your kicks
All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett, the World Rugby…
Beauden Barrett: “I want to take it to another level”
All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett talks family, fortune…
5. Barrett made his debut for the All Blacks against Ireland in June 2012 in Hamilton. New Zealand won 60-0 with Barrett coming off the bench to kick three conversions and a penalty. International rugby must have seemed easy as he was on the winning side in his first 19 Tests until a draw with Australia in 2014 halted the run.
6. Barrett was named World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017. Owen Farrell was shortlisted both years but lost out, as did Maro Itoje, who was also nominated twice.
7. Barrett won his 50th cap in the 2017 Test match against Samoa alongside brothers Jordie and Scott, the first time New Zealand had had three siblings in a match-day squad.
He scored 24 points in a 78-0 win at Eden Park, Auckland, to keep his Test-winning percentage at 93.
8. Barrett played in the Rugby World Cups of 2015 and 2019. He came off the bench to score in the 2015 final, in which New Zealand beat Australia 34-17, giving him his third try of the tournament. He scored another three in Japan four years later.
9. A keen, and very good, golfer Barrett, who plays left-handed, has got his handicap down to five. He had holes in one at the Steyn City Golf course, near Johannesburg, and another at Opunake Golf Club, in Taranaki.
In 2019, before his wedding to Hannah Laity, he prepared by playing golf with New Zealand’s US Open winner Michael Campbell.
10. In September 2020, Barrett was on hand to help deliver his and Laity’s first child, Billie Rose. Earlier that week he had helped Taranaki win the Ranfurly Shield.
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.