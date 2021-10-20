From his golf handicap to his New Zealand debut

Who is Beauden Barrett: Ten things you should know about the All Blacks star

Beauden Barrett has the versatility and skill-set to play at fly-half and full-back at international level, becoming a central figure for New Zealand.

1. Barrett was born on 27 May 1991, in New Plymouth, in Taranaki on New Zealand’s North Island.

Brothers Scott and Jordie are also All Blacks, whilst another, Kane, played for New Zealand Schools, Taranaki and the Blues. The Barrett clan comprises five brothers and three sisters.

2. Barrett’s father Kevin, a dairy farmer, played 167 times for Taranaki as a second-row while mother Robyn was a talented runner and netball player.

Beauden Barrett made his Taranaki debut in 2010 and graduated to the Hurricanes the next year.

3. A Junior World Cup winner with New Zealand in Italy in 2011, Barrett scored a try in the 33-22 win over England in Padua. Barrett played at full-back in the final, Gareth Anscombe started at ten and England fielded George Ford at fly-half with Owen Farrell at 12.

4. In his second season for Taranaki, in the 2011 ITM Cup, Barrett scored 90 points which included a competition nine penalties in a 39-33 win over Bay of Plenty.

