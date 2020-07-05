Face-Off: Is Exeter Chiefs’ branding appropriate?

Exeter Chiefs’ branding is under the microscope again as a group of supporters have set up a petition calling for the club to “drop its racist use of Indigenous Peoples’ imagery & branding”.

The Sun has reported that the club will discuss the issue and the possibility of changing its branding at the next board meeting.

Rugby World magazine covered this topic back in 2017 – and here are both sides of the debate on the branding of one of England’s biggest clubs that we ran three years ago…

LEE CALVERT

Runs bloodandmud.com

Exeter Chiefs claim their use of Native American imagery is not offensive and respects their culture. This falls into the logical fallacy: “If I don’t mean it to be offensive, it isn’t.”

Many Native North Americans find appropriation and misuse of their culture offensive – it defies efforts to reclaim their identity after centuries of discrimination. Using Native symbols in sports is maybe the most noticeable example of ‘Disneyfication’ – creating stereotypes that enforce misunderstanding and prejudice.