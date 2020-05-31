The Ulster and Ireland wing explains how to kick over defences

Jacob Stockdale: How to chip and chase

Jacob Stockdale’s ability to chip ahead and chase his own kick has resulted in memorable tries against England and New Zealand amongst others. Here the Ulster and Ireland wing, who scored a record seven tries in the 2018 Six Nations Championship, gives his advice on how you can replicate the skill…

Space exploration

“The key thing to look for is the space. Be aware of the players around you. If their full-back isn’t in the backfield and the winger is up, there is space in behind. Don’t put a chip in if someone is standing in the space.”

Clean connection

“You want an upright ball drop so it comes down and makes a clean connection with your foot. You want the ball to hit the top of your laces; your toes should be pointing up, so the ball goes up rather than long.”

Change in stride

“I have a long stride when I’m running, but before I chip I’ll shorten my stride length. This is so I can get good timing and it makes it easier to kick. Then once I’ve kicked, it’s back to the long stride to chase the ball quickly.”

MORE SKILLS ADVICE…