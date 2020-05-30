The Italy back gives his top tips on attacking from 15
Matteo Minozzi: How to attack from full-back
In 2018 Matteo Minozzi became the first Italian to score in four consecutive Six Nations matches and was duly nominated for the Player of the Championship award.
Injury curtailed his progress somewhat but when fit he adds a real spark to the Italy back-line, with the footwork, pace and vision to cause defenders numerous problems. Here the back-three player explains how – and when – to launch attacks from No 15…
Decision-making
“What determines whether to run the ball or to kick it? Decision-making is quite instinctive. My principle is to scan the defensive line: the better aligned it is, the more I’ll kick to put pressure on opponents. Looking for mismatches in their line is also crucial.”
Be smart
“Never be scared to attack. But where are you on the field? And what kind of match is it? Sometimes you must be more pragmatic as you shouldn’t put your own team under pressure.”
Time it right
“Running onto a pass at speed, particularly in the wide channels where the pass may be longer, requires a lot of practice. It’s all about the timing. I like entering the line between 13 and wing; spaces are wider and you can run in or out, or put in a grubber.”
Kicking options
“As with running, things like the field zone and opponents’ coverage affect how attack-minded you are when kicking. I normally focus on kicking to touch, but I sometimes use a grubber kick to launch myself or a winger. Good communication between the back three is essential when deciding whether to kick or run the ball.”
