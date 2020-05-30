The Italy back gives his top tips on attacking from 15

Matteo Minozzi: How to attack from full-back

In 2018 Matteo Minozzi became the first Italian to score in four consecutive Six Nations matches and was duly nominated for the Player of the Championship award.

Injury curtailed his progress somewhat but when fit he adds a real spark to the Italy back-line, with the footwork, pace and vision to cause defenders numerous problems. Here the back-three player explains how – and when – to launch attacks from No 15…

Decision-making

“What determines whether to run the ball or to kick it? Decision-making is quite instinctive. My principle is to scan the defensive line: the better aligned it is, the more I’ll kick to put pressure on opponents. Looking for mismatches in their line is also crucial.”

