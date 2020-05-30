The former England fly-half explains the key elements to one of rugby’s core skills

Toby Flood: How to pass with precision

Toby Flood won 60 caps for England and played for Leicester and Toulouse before returning to his first professional club Newcastle. Here the fly-half explains the rudiments of passing…

Get a grip

“Passing is an absolute fundamental of the game. For those small moments where the skill-set is really required, it’s crucial to have the ability to execute properly. The biggest thing about passing is getting your grip right. If you’re going to spin-pass, you need a good, strong grip.”

High elbow



“For a right-to-left pass, have your right hand towards the back of the ball, left hand guiding it towards the target. The key for a motion pass is a high elbow; it’s crucial to get your elbow up as the tendency is to drop the nose of the ball.

“So if passing right to left, you want a high right elbow to keep the nose up and the forward spin going. It’s where the force of the pass comes from.”

Catch-and-pass

“For shorter passes, you want the ball in and out of your hands as quickly as possible. In that instance, when you’ve got less time, you want to catch the ball early. The action of passing is actually a catch-and-pass, so create a target for the passer by reaching out early.

“Getting the ball into and across your body is essential. What you’re focused on is the speed with which you get into the catching position and using your wrists to make that short pass.”

